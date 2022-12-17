Bay Area health officers’ recommendation this week that residents wear masks in indoor public settings to prevent the spread of COVID-19, influenza and RSV prompted a wide reaction from Press Democrat readers.

Here is some of what readers from around Sonoma County wrote when asked about it online:

Cotati

“Just got over the flu which lasted 4-5 days, which I caught from visiting family who were infected via air travel. Of course this is a good recommendation!!”

– Deb Jackson

“I wish it was mandatory. My wife is immunocompromised and we have a one year old. We never stopped masking inside. And we recently got over a heavy bout of the flu where I had to take off work for almost two weeks to care for everyone.“

– Alex Telander

Healdsburg

“We never stopped masking indoors. We all would be healthier if everyone does.“

– Heather Bussing

“For me as long as it remains a recommendation and not a mandate that’s fine. If people make the choice that is up to them. For me I will continue to be more careful about going out if I don’t feel well but won’t be masking.“

– Tim Hopkins

Penngrove

“Won’t fear looking like an alarmist, COVID +, or a dork with more folks maskn up. We’re not acting foolish nor being sheep. We’ll be masked with good old common sense.“

– Lew

Santa Rosa

“I am firmly behind our health officers decisions, despite the noise from ignorant and often divisive anti-science bloviators. Unfortunately, there is no kind way to say this. One million of our fellow citizens died, and much could have been done to prevent and alleviate that outcome. I despair for our species.”

– Marc Andrade

“Enforce the mask mandate! Keep our overwhelmed hospitals running smoothly! Keep kids safe in schools by enforcing masks again and help keep the elderly from dying by wearing masks indoors at every retail store!!“

– Melissa Erik Breedlove

“It should just be up to each person. If you want to wear a mask then do so but you cannot force people to wear a mask.“

– Thomas Hagle

“I never stopped wearing a mask indoors in public and likely never will. I highly approve of this recommendation by health officials. At age 84, the minor inconvenience has kept me from getting ANY virus for the past 2.5 years, so well worth it.“

– Frances Kern

“Unless our local hospitals become inundated with Covid patients, I do not plan on wearing a mask indoors again! I have been responsible and gotten my flu shot and the latest Covid booster. Enough with the mandates and virtue signaling, I am done with wearing masks every where I go.“

– Joy Lozano

“The science is in, masking works. It worked so well that flu cases in 2020-2021 dropped so dramatically that the health officials made public note of it. For those who hesitate, or down right refuse, let me ask these pertinent questions: would you not mask up during a wild fire with smoke in the air? Would you leave your kids unmasked during a wild fire and smoke? If masks work during wild fire smoke, why not a virus? And finally, the next time you have surgery or your loved one does, can the nurses and doctors go without their masks? I mean it should be a free choice, right? If not, then why not in that case, yet you still say masks will not work outside of the operating room with the very same germs involved in both places? Think about! Commonsense says masking is a good idea, so does science. They knew that even during the 1918 pandemic and had mask mandates back then.“

– Paula Morse

“About time! I don't understand why anyone in their right mind wouldn't be masking indoors in public. Doctors and hospitals are once again overwhelmed, and people are getting sick left and right. So much illness and health care cost that could easily be avoided. What's the big deal?“

– Sarah P.

“I think the recommendation is based on scientific data and it is intended to protect public health. As such, my family and I will follow the guidelines because we place a lot of trust in our public health officials and the science they follow.“

– Greer Puder

“Let’s get over it!! Leave it be and let the individual decide whether to put on a “face diaper” or not. Stop treating us like children, for crying out loud!!“

– M. Volatile

Sebastopol

“I absolutely support these recommendations. In fact, I have continued to mask up in stores & restaurants since the beginning. I am vaccinated & boosted for COVID and the flu. I believe in science. P.S. Dr. Fauci is a hero.”

– Kristyn Appleby

“I think it is a fabulous idea! Not to mandate it but just to recommend it. I have never stopped wearing my mask indoors and thus far have not gotten the flu, COVID or RSV this season!”

– Courtney Helen

“As inconvenient as masks are, they are less inconvenient than getting Covid and passing it on to others. Please be safe and as much as you don't like to, please mask, Covid, the flu and other airborne diseases are still in the air ready to infect you and those you care about.“

– Jerry Newman

“They should have recommended it sooner. All for it.”

– Jymmey Purtill

“It's about time! I have family members who work in grocery stores. I hope the community understands how important it is to wear a mask to protect these workers. It's to protect their health and their income. Many don't have any PTO left from already having Covid at least once this past year. So that means they don't have sick leave or vacation time they can use.”

– Maureen Shea

Sonoma

“I haven’t taken my mask off yet indoors. I’m all for it. Such a minuscule price to pay for saving a life or two or three. Stay protected.“

– Tripoli

Windsor

“Yes! Masks and distancing are Much needed. There are three potentially deadly germs out to get us!“

– Sandy