PRESS DEMOCRAT STAFF
May 24, 2023, 12:57PM
The Press Democrat’s Elissa Torres sent a verbal shot across the bow to comedian Dave Chappelle in her recent column, “Sorry, Dave Chappelle. San Francisco doesn’t need Batman, and it doesn’t need you.”

Torres, a San Francisco State graduate who grew up in Gilroy and lived in Santa Rosa for three years before moving back to the city, was responding to Chappelle’s recent comments about San Francisco that he made during a stand-up show there May 11.

As the city struggles with homelessness and open drug use, Chappelle wondered aloud “What the (expletive) happened to this place?” and suggested Batman is needed to fix the city.

In her column Torres wrote living in the city, is worth the more than 60-mile one-way commute to her job as a local editor at The Press Democrat and she takes issue with what the comedian said about the place she loves.

Torres’s retort struck a strong chord with Press Democrat readers, both locally and in San Francisco.

Here is some of what Press Democrat readers wrote when asked about it online:

Healdsburg

“First, Gilroy is not a small community. It has two high schools, a community college, two golf courses, a short course at the college, and what might be the largest discount store shopping mall in Northern California. Also, comparing the Rodota trail to Mission Street is not a comparable point. And then saying a linen shop and pizza restaurant compares to the closing of Nordstroms and other major businesses is insane. Get your comparisons reasonable before knocking Santa Rosa. I might suggest you find a job in The City, then you won’t suffer working in a boring city.”

– Ted Robinson

Santa Rosa

“The country life isn’t for everyone. Just like the hustle and bustle is not for everyone, I lived in the city for a couple of years in my 20s and couldn’t wait to get out of there. I enjoy the peaceful serenity of the country life.”

– Jenifer Johnson

“I don’t know why our local paper has employed an individual who hates our main city and region so much. What’s worse was the hypocrisy of saying Chappell (sic) can’t talk bad about a town and then use another soap box to talk smack about an entirely different city. I love nearly everything about this town and no intention of leaving anytime soon.”

– Jason Cave

“You're insane. Enjoy the warzone. Ever seen "The City of New York vs. Homer Simpson"? If not, watch it - that's how I feel about SF. I'll go there if I have a clear destination in mind, and I will be sure to wrap up by 3 and get across the bridge by 4.”

– Ky Le

“I've lived in Santa Rosa for a dozen years and love it and the surrounding areas and towns. There's plenty to do culturally, but comparing it to San Francisco is ludicrous. It's just for a different sort of person. I lived in San Francisco for 40+ years and even built a large home there. It was great in the 70s but started declining in the 80s. There have been two major tech booms and busts in the meantime. SF built offices like crazy during these booms and suffered the emptiness of the busts, including currently. The young techies of the booms definitely changed the City for the worse, but that's a rant the writer didn't get into. Yes, I'm advancing in age, but I wouldn't move back the City in exchange for living a fuller, easier life in Santa Rosa, for anything. The City is no place for retirees and pretty nasty for those who aren't wealthy enough to escape for weekends and long vacations.”

– Jodi D

“I appreciate her story and her views. She is living her best life and shared her life story. It was a good read. Love the city yet it is screaming for some boundaries. There are flaws in the city and she still want to call it home. Sonoma County has its own beautiful lifestyle. Sonoma County has a few flaws, too. Elizza can recognize the local beauty and still say ‘not for her, at this time”. PD readers don't take her views personal - it is her story. Write your own story for us to read. PD needs to add a section for locals to submit brief article why they like or dislike Sonoma Co. for print, now that would be a good read for government officials to start their day with, right?“

– Suzanne Blankenship

“So the truth hurts and anyone who calls attention to that is somehow in the wrong? It’s so obvious what’s going on and the author of this article is complacent in perpetuating the problem.”

– Curtis

“Excellent article. Thoughtful and honest. Thanks for sticking up for a beautiful, if flawed, city. It has always been more inclusive and accepting than most cities. Things change, let’s hope SF will overcome its current challenges. And Santa Rosa is great especially if you’re not 31!”

– William Boucher

“I grew up in the South County, Morgan Hill, to be specific. I went to high school in San Jose, and spent my early working career there. After a while, it just became too much— too much traffic, pace too fast, too many plastic people too much separation between the haves and have notes, the old ethnic neighborhoods shrinking…. When my wife had the opportunity to transfer to Sonoma County, we jumped on the opportunity. Sonoma County reminded me a lot of Santa Clara County when I was growing up. Thirty plus years later, we have built a network of friends and really feel a sense of community, rather than a speed-dating set of superficial acquaintances. I am really glad that you have found the type of environment where you can thrive. From my highly biased point of view, the City is great to visit, but I don’t want to live there. Thank you for sharing so much of yourself in the article, that took strength courage, and I commend you for it.”

– Lee Cretin

“While I'm proud to live in Santa Rosa, and am proud to have the SRJC and the Schultz museum, Ms Torres is correct. As a non-foodie, non-wine drinker, there isn't much to do here. I remember going to see the Crushers baseball team in high school. And I miss the convenience of the robust public transit systems in big cities. What I like to see in Sonoma County is Improvement in the public education system. Not just from a security standpoint (given all the recent school violence), but also its content. I'd love to see more practical & skills education classes; perhaps there could be project with the SRJC. A semester/year-long class that gives a general view of the different kinds of jobs that exist and go over of the basic skills in each one. Perhaps speakers from local industry, with demonstrations. Also, adulting 101: how banking & homeownership work, what a car needs to function, how city, state, and local governments work, how to sew on a button. Real world, practical preparation; not everyone goes to college. Given the cost of living, I'm not likely to move to SF or other larger city, so I find things to do. And Santa Rosa, like most towns, has a lot to work to do regarding homelessness, public roads/works, and crime/recidivism. I think working on improving education - after several years - can help with these.”

– Anne Lee

“I absolutely agree. More than half my high school grad class had moved to LA it seems. I answered before reading the whole question so I do plan on leaving, it's very hard to pump new life and events and things to do here. It's been viewtastic, but too quiet.”

– Ben Lash

“Wow, do you drive around with your eyes closed. Take a look at Union Square, VanNess Ave. City Hall areas. Tourism has declined in SF for a reason. If SR is to boring, you might want to try out Petaluma, it's closer to your Beloved San Francisco.”

– Gary Doolittle

“Born and raised in Santa Rosa and will never move out of Sonoma County. And yes, San Francisco has become a disgusting place. I couldn’t imagine raising a family there. In fact, our family has completely stopped visiting San Francisco because of how bad things have gotten there. I never thought an entire city could smell like urine. Sonoma county strong!”

– Joy Roybal

“Santa Rosa and Sonoma County are communities of community. Each holding special connection among the residents. No reason to leave unless you seek a different community. Tectonically, for those fanboys like me, no city ever “needs” Batman. The entire parable of the caped crusader is that the city has lost its way. Further, the extreme condition of hopelessness gives birth to a necessary agent of change outside of failed systems. SF has hope. sonoma county has hope. Because the People have hope. That’s why I live here.“

– Jim Leddy

Sebastopol

“As she didn’t grow up in SF, 50 years ago, she doesn’t actually have perspective of time and how the City has changed. As for her assessment of Santa Rosa, playing off the trauma we all shared from fires while intimating it’s boring is lazy. Chappelle did do a few quick pops on Santa Rosa and Sonoma County, but as she probably wasn’t at the show and it didn’t make the news, she may have incorrectly assumed he didn’t say anything negative or critical of the area. It’s good to be here, it is a slower pace, but if I want hustle and bustle, I can go the City. If I want to see a Broadway show, musical, comedy, concert, it’s an hour away.”

– Matt Schweifler

“I agree with her -San Francisco is magical! I do like Santa Rosa - for all the fun happenings and oddness, gorgeous views, great food and wineries, breweries etc. and it is quieter - which I appreciate now but might not have as a young person. I couldn’t stand to live in a full throttle place like SF now, but that’s not SF’s fault. It’s just a life stage thing - perhaps if I were loaded and could live anywhere I wanted to in the city, I’d feel differently. Unfortunately, SF is not too affordable for young people - or people of any age for that matter without quadrupling up, but I appreciate her defense of SF to all its naysayers. It’s not perfect - but it is magical - no question!”

– Lori

“I definitely agree. I love the City. In my 20s the energy was incredible but after I married and had kids Sonoma is my home. We go to the city and yes there are homeless and it’s very sad but it doesn’t stop me. I wish there was an answer. We took the train and ferry and spent a couple of days walking around and when you are leaving a Giants game and hear Tony Bennett singing I left my heart I get teary.”

– Candice Mick

San Francisco

“Born in SF in ‘57, moved to Santa Rosa at 3 months of age. Grew up in Santa Rosa, but my folks worked and played in the City. Did my medical residency at Community Hospital on Chanate, worked there in chunks for 18 years as it became Sutter, then Sutter Mark West Springs. Moved back to SF after the Tubbs fire, retired from Sutter Santa Rosa 3 years ago. I miss Santa Rosa every day, but the City is my home too. I will defend either one; they are 2 sides of a beautiful coin.”

– Fred Kronen

“What do you have to say about the ~240 fentanyl OD deaths? It’s sad that some progressive are either totally missing the crisis or just refusing to acknowledge and continuing to point to crime stats to deflect from the issues we are facing. PS- SFPD data shows that homicide is up 26% this year. The money that Breed is investing is going to corrupt nonprofits, who profit from status quo (if they solve the problem, their source of $$ goes away). So, please if you truly love SF (like do), it’s time for tough love. We need to acknowledge and accept the situation and work together to fix it. Getting defensive, playing politics and blaming Republicans (I am a left leaning independent) and such is bad for our city.”

– Sohela

