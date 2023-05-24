The Press Democrat’s Elissa Torres sent a verbal shot across the bow to comedian Dave Chappelle in her recent column, “Sorry, Dave Chappelle. San Francisco doesn’t need Batman, and it doesn’t need you.”

Torres, a San Francisco State graduate who grew up in Gilroy and lived in Santa Rosa for three years before moving back to the city, was responding to Chappelle’s recent comments about San Francisco that he made during a stand-up show there May 11.

As the city struggles with homelessness and open drug use, Chappelle wondered aloud “What the (expletive) happened to this place?” and suggested Batman is needed to fix the city.

In her column Torres wrote living in the city, is worth the more than 60-mile one-way commute to her job as a local editor at The Press Democrat and she takes issue with what the comedian said about the place she loves.

Torres’s retort struck a strong chord with Press Democrat readers, both locally and in San Francisco.

Here is some of what Press Democrat readers wrote when asked about it online:

Healdsburg

“First, Gilroy is not a small community. It has two high schools, a community college, two golf courses, a short course at the college, and what might be the largest discount store shopping mall in Northern California. Also, comparing the Rodota trail to Mission Street is not a comparable point. And then saying a linen shop and pizza restaurant compares to the closing of Nordstroms and other major businesses is insane. Get your comparisons reasonable before knocking Santa Rosa. I might suggest you find a job in The City, then you won’t suffer working in a boring city.”

– Ted Robinson

Santa Rosa

“The country life isn’t for everyone. Just like the hustle and bustle is not for everyone, I lived in the city for a couple of years in my 20s and couldn’t wait to get out of there. I enjoy the peaceful serenity of the country life.”

– Jenifer Johnson

“I don’t know why our local paper has employed an individual who hates our main city and region so much. What’s worse was the hypocrisy of saying Chappell (sic) can’t talk bad about a town and then use another soap box to talk smack about an entirely different city. I love nearly everything about this town and no intention of leaving anytime soon.”

– Jason Cave

“You're insane. Enjoy the warzone. Ever seen "The City of New York vs. Homer Simpson"? If not, watch it - that's how I feel about SF. I'll go there if I have a clear destination in mind, and I will be sure to wrap up by 3 and get across the bridge by 4.”

– Ky Le

“I've lived in Santa Rosa for a dozen years and love it and the surrounding areas and towns. There's plenty to do culturally, but comparing it to San Francisco is ludicrous. It's just for a different sort of person. I lived in San Francisco for 40+ years and even built a large home there. It was great in the 70s but started declining in the 80s. There have been two major tech booms and busts in the meantime. SF built offices like crazy during these booms and suffered the emptiness of the busts, including currently. The young techies of the booms definitely changed the City for the worse, but that's a rant the writer didn't get into. Yes, I'm advancing in age, but I wouldn't move back the City in exchange for living a fuller, easier life in Santa Rosa, for anything. The City is no place for retirees and pretty nasty for those who aren't wealthy enough to escape for weekends and long vacations.”

– Jodi D

“I appreciate her story and her views. She is living her best life and shared her life story. It was a good read. Love the city yet it is screaming for some boundaries. There are flaws in the city and she still want to call it home. Sonoma County has its own beautiful lifestyle. Sonoma County has a few flaws, too. Elizza can recognize the local beauty and still say ‘not for her, at this time”. PD readers don't take her views personal - it is her story. Write your own story for us to read. PD needs to add a section for locals to submit brief article why they like or dislike Sonoma Co. for print, now that would be a good read for government officials to start their day with, right?“

– Suzanne Blankenship

“So the truth hurts and anyone who calls attention to that is somehow in the wrong? It’s so obvious what’s going on and the author of this article is complacent in perpetuating the problem.”

– Curtis

“Excellent article. Thoughtful and honest. Thanks for sticking up for a beautiful, if flawed, city. It has always been more inclusive and accepting than most cities. Things change, let’s hope SF will overcome its current challenges. And Santa Rosa is great especially if you’re not 31!”