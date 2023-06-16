5. I interned at the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel last year and the above-mentioned bike helped me see more of the Lake Michigan coastline than I would have seen otherwise.

4. One of the best things I bought is my folding bike.

3. I love trying my hand at new recipes.

2. My musical interests range from Karol G to Blink 182 to Chopin to Yahritza Y Su Esencia. Regardless, reggaeton’s been on heavy rotation as of late.

1. I’m known for always having some kind of snack food on me, whether it’s chips, popcorn or something random I came across at the grocery store.

I’ve never been able to truly escape home.

No matter how hard I’ve tried, Sonoma County always pulls me back.

There was a time where I thought things were boring here. Tepid. Lacking in … so much, I thought.

Oomph. I was wrong.

The rows of manicured vineyards, the need for a jacket at 5 p.m. and its predictably strong allergy season were all too familiar.

Forget the hundreds of wineries, world-renowned breweries and award-winning restaurants. Meh.

It isn’t as diverse as the metropolitan places where it's likely much easier to find women who, like myself, are half-South Asian and half-Latina.

I wanted to escape. But, notice I said wanted — past tense.

In my search for something beyond what I already knew and understood, I found a passion for journalism that I hadn’t considered before.

For years, I was prone to wander off, whether to Los Angeles, San Luis Obispo or a number of other coastal towns. Give me a full tank of gas, and I’d make my way across California.

I’d always had my notebook nearby , ready to write poetry about whatever I felt and saw. I never aspired to be a full-time writer, but I easily wrote hundreds of poems.

It’s probably safe to say I had a propensity to search beyond the obvious, both emotionally and physically.

My wanderings also took me to Miami, Chile, Cuba and other far-off places that piqued my interest and ultimately filled my notebook.

I researched these places and tried to find the best ways to immerse myself.

More often than not, though, I usually relied on my own two feet to guide me where I could soak up the smallest of details: graffiti on the walls, the faces of people I passed, the local architecture.

Without realizing it, I was acting like a journalist as I observed and tried to make sense of each place I went.

Each trip was a welcome respite away from the home I didn’t feel like associating with, but they also made me realize that without something familiar in my life, there would be a lot of chaos.

It’s OK to embrace the familiar, I learned.

It’s also OK to live for something better.

At one point, I wrote a biography for a family who escaped the Castro regime in Cuba and landed in California.

I’d been aware of Cuba’s communist history from what I had read, but that information was nothing compared to the emotional first-person accounts from the family I spoke with.

They shared stories of meager food rations, a hostile social world and their bitter fight to escape for their survival and that of their future generations.

I listened and wrote. My intentions weren’t groundbreaking. I was drawn to this project because I just wanted to help them write their history.

Looking back, there couldn’t have been a bigger indicator that I was meant to be a journalist.

Within that process, I learned as much about myself as I did them. They longed for the home they could never return to, while I was looking for ways to leave behind mine.

I tried to pursue a career in aviation, but, I ultimately realized I didn’t have the passion for it. Rather than dreaming about flying planes to get to farther-away places, instead, I found myself daydreaming about the people I would encounter and the possible conversations we would have.

Before I came to my senses, I had already moved to Miami for aviation school. I also worked as a server at a tight-knit restaurant known for its wings, cold beer and, well, I came to realize later, its eclectic people.

There was a 1970s cocaine dealer-turned-pest-control professional. There was “The Professor,” who studied at UC Berkeley, and wore tie-dye nearly every day.

There was Frank, a 90-plus-year-old Korean War veteran who always got three cold beers after seeing his wife at the nursing home most days. If he skipped a day or two, my coworker, Scotty, would follow up with a quick check-in call.

Then, there were my coworkers who maintained encyclopedic knowledge of the regulars. They knew everything about them, from their daily orders to their latest love interests.

This place ignited an already-existing desire to hunt for stories. I could easily find them if I paid closer attention to the seemingly mundane parts of daily life.

I returned home in 2020, this time escaping the uncertainty of Florida. And that’s when I saw how much had changed locally, in a place that’s far less-populated and much calmer than Miami.

I didn’t know about the new breakfast spots all my friends loved. I initially used GPS to get around a little more than I’d like to admit.

With my return, I also recognized I was a journalist through and through.

I briefly left again, this time for journalism school at Arizona State University. In that period, I maintained a local connection as a freelancer for La Prensa Sonoma, Sonoma Media Investment’s Spanish-language publication.

A month after my December 2022 graduation, I began a job as a Latino Affairs and Healdsburg reporter at the newspaper I grew up reading, The Press Democrat.

I regularly come across people and places that shaped much of my life. It’s “how are your parents?” or the smell of the changing seasons. I welcome this familiarity.

I know what back roads to use, and where I can find a solid meal in a pinch (GPS not included).

But I also tell myself I don’t know enough.

I wasn’t familiar with the Prune Packers’ long history, nor did I know about a yearly bilingual college summit held at Sonoma State University.

It was surreal to sit across from longtime community leaders whose names I heard growing up. They told me about how they helped their neighbors, whether through diaper giveaways, providing culturally-relevant entertainment and resources or supporting policy change.

What makes people move, both emotionally and physically? What pushes or pulls at them – politics, a need to help the community, a leap of faith into the unknown?

Those are some of the underlying questions that guide my reporting. As usual, I let my curiosity lead the way.

Thanks for showing me the unfamiliar in the familiar.

It feels good to be back.

