5. I think biking is the most enjoyable form of transportation, but I’m from the bike wonderland of Davis. Biking is certainly scarier in most other places.

4. My favorite books tend to be on the more incomprehensible side, including incredibly long books such as “Moby Dick” and “Gravity’s Rainbow.” They’re fun to think about, but annoying to read if you can’t commit all your attention.

3. I play guitar and cello, though I’m out of practice on both. During my high school years, I played rhythm guitar in a metal/hard rock band known as Spectrum.

2. I love pretty much all pets, with a general preference toward the fluffier types. Rabbits are my favorite, though they require a lot of work. I currently have two cats, Cheshire and Dinah.

1. One of the first things people often ask me is whether I’m related to John Wilkes Booth. I’ve been told that’s not the case. I am, however, named after a maternal uncle who was named after Edwin Booth, John’s older brother. I’ve never been entirely sure what to think of all this.

Today, we introduce you to Edward Booth, our staff writer assigned to Napa County.

Before I became a reporter, I wanted to be a writer. But I didn’t know what to write about.

I took my first journalism classes near the end of my junior year at UC Berkeley for that reason. I had no idea how to report or interview people, but I thought it would be good to be forced to write a lot so I’d develop something of a focus beyond my English major.

I enjoyed reading and analyzing fiction, but I wanted to venture out beyond the realm of reading books. To explore what more I could do with my writing.

I’d come to Berkeley in August 2015 from my hometown of Davis, and living in that East Bay environment — among hills, fog, rich history and fascinating people — inspired me to explore.

At the same time, the high prices I paid to live there and the constant homelessness present on the streets made me wonder about the systems that had shaped the area.

I also felt I needed to nail down what I was doing with my life.

The ethereal, once far-off appeal of pursuing an advanced degree in English — which symbolically felt like locking myself in my room for years to think about “Moby Dick” — was evaporating.

During much of my life it was freeing for me to slip away from the world into a book or a video game, but now I wanted to understand what was going on out there.

My unoriginal justification for trying out journalism was that it could be a steppingstone toward writing fiction, which I could not reliably do. It would help me understand and observe what was going on around me by forcing me to write about it.

Therefore, it would improve my fiction by allowing actual life experiences.

Local news reporting — and the real world — turned out to be much more compelling than I had first thought.

It was a great excuse to do what I wanted to do: explore the goings-on around me in Berkeley and connect with communities both outside and inside the school.

My motivation to explore increased with my reporting — I suddenly had way too much to write about.

Covering Berkeley City Council meetings as a reporter for The Daily Californian, UC Berkeley’s student newspaper, convinced me I wanted to work in journalism.

I also helped cover the 2016 election — including protests of Donald Trump’s election that traveled from the UC Berkeley campus into downtown Oakland — and wrote stories about Berkeley’s lack of shelter space for homeless residents as winter approached, among much else.

But it was staying up late to write about council meetings that approached — or even went past midnight — that hooked my interest. I slowly built my knowledge of city government operations.

Writing those stories for the student paper gave me a sense of collaborative responsibility for the first time. People cared, and so did I.

And as graduation approached in December 2017, I applied to the UC Berkeley Graduate School of Journalism to add to my skill set and help me determine what I wanted to do in the field.

Once there, I almost immediately dove back into local reporting.

I covered conflict over charter schools and redistricting in the West Contra Costa School District; controversial developments along Richmond’s coastline; and police misconduct. Late-night government meetings became a constant for me, followed by classes the next morning.

The scale of the COVID-19 pandemic reminded me more than ever how important journalism is for covering the intricacies of a community.

During that time, I graduated in May 2020 with my master’s degree and wrote hundreds of news stories in Richmond, Winters, Davis and finally in Napa — where I had been reporting for the past two years.

I’m proud to be a journalist today and to be working for The Press Democrat. The magic of reporting hasn’t dissipated for me — and Napa might be the most fascinating place I’ve reported on so far.

I’m feeling more excited than ever to report on the next controversial housing project, strangely shaped public art piece or whatever it might be.

You can reach Staff Writer Edward Booth at 707-521-5281 or edward.booth@pressdemocrat.com.