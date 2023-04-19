Authorities in Northern California served 20 search warrants and arrested 17 people on felony charges in the culmination of a two-year investigation that ramped up last month after a shooting at a large celebration at a Sikh house of worship in Sacramento County.

Two men were critically wounded in the March 26 shooting at the Gurdwara Sacramento Sikh Society in the 7600 block of Bradshaw Road in Sacramento County’s Vineyard area. Thousands had gathered there for the temple’s first Nagar Kirtan, a traditional neighborhood celebration and parade.

The investigation, known as Operation Broken Sword, focused on two warring factions of a criminal syndicate involved in a range of illicit activities from firearms dealing to violent crimes. Authorities found and confiscated 41 illegally possessed guns as investigators served the search warrants on Sunday in the coordinated “takedown.”

At a Monday news conference, Sutter County District Attorney Jennifer Dupre announced the arrests that included men suspected in crimes that occurred in Sacramento, Sutter, Yolo, Solano, San Joaquin and Merced counties.

She said the investigation was “ramped up” at last month’s parade in Vineyard, where investigators intercepted two vehicles near the parade route. The prosecutor said authorities arrested seven people found with four handguns and two assault weapons with high-capacity ammunition magazines in those vehicles near the parade route, and the suspects’ intent was to take up position along the parade route and shoot at rivals.

Dupre said investigators were at last month’s Sacramento County parade with the goal of keeping the event “violence-free,” and she’s convinced law enforcement prevented what could’ve been a mass casualty incident.

“If those weapons had gotten into the parade it could have been a blood bath,” Dupre said.

Fistfight leads to shooting

But violence did happen after those suspects were arrested. The Vineyard shooting occurred about 2:30 p.m. after a fight broke out among a group of men, all in their 20s, who were not part of the parade but knew each other.

Two men were involved in the fistfight, the pair exchanging punches. A friend of one of the men shot a friend of the other combatant, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. Two of the men have been arrested for their suspected involvement in the shooting.

In connection with the guns found in the vehicles near the parade in Sacramento County, eight men were arrested on suspicion of criminal conspiracy to commit attempted murder, including Armandeep Singh; Gurvinder Singh; Nitish Kaushal; Harmandeep Singh; Gurminder Singh Kang; Devender Singh; Gursharn Singh; and Grucharan Singh, according to the Sutter County District Attorney’s Office.

Dupre said members of two criminal syndicates responsible for the escalating violence, known as Minta and the AK-47 Group, were initially part of one group before their splintered in rival factions. The district attorney said the motivation behind the violence is still a “little murky,” but that they basically show up to places and try to shoot each other.

The violence started as fistfights and sword fights at a 2018 Sikh parade in Yuba City where one suspect’s attack with a sword was violent that the sword broke, Dupre said. That’s where the name of the operation originated for law enforcement.

The violence escalated to a shooting at a September 2021 wedding celebration in which a man was shot in the head but survived. Dupre said two people have been arrested on attempted murder charges in connection with the wedding shooting.

Gun violence from Stockton to Sacramento

Since the wedding shooting, there have been 10 additional shootings committed by these warring factions; and total of 11 men have been shot. Dupre said the men wounded in these shootings have been members of the rival groups, including five people shot in August 2022 outside a Sikh temple in Stockton and the two men wounded in the shooting last month in Sacramento County.

Five people were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and conspiracy charges in connection with a December 2022 shooting in Woodland, Dupre said.

Five men were arrested in connection with the Woodland shooting Sahajpreet Singh, Harkirat Singh, Tirath Ram, Pavittar Singh and Husandeep Singh. Dupre said Pavittar Singh and Husandeep Singh were fugitives wanted for murder charges in India.

Dupre said two other men were arrested on their way to Manteca, where investigators believe they were planning to commit a homicide. Investigators seized three guns during those arrests.

Sacramento County Assistant Sheriff LeeAnneDra Marchese said seven out of the 11 shootings occurred over the past year in Sacramento County. She said the Sheriff’s Office investigation would continue as it focuses on three other possibly related shootings that occurred in 2019 and 2020.