Price gouging protections in place after state of emergency declared over storms

In a challenging start to the new year, winter storms are refusing to let up, leaving a wake of flooding, downed trees, landslides and power outages and even death. The uninterrupted heavy downpours and high winds pummeling California led Gov. Gavin Newsom to declare a state of emergency last week.

Late Sunday, President Joe Biden approved a federal emergency declaration for the state, unlocking more resources and emergency response support.

But there’s another important benefit to California’s state of emergency declaration communities should keep front of mind as they grapple with storm damage and the aftermath in the weeks to come, and that’s official protections against price gouging.

It’s not a pleasant thought that some folks capitalize on disasters by hiking up the cost on items for those in desperate need.

Many local businesses are victims of the storms as well, and for the most part, I like to believe people look out for each other. But, it’s always good to be prepared and know your rights.

“As the state endures road closures, power outages, and other potential impacts, it's important that Californians take the necessary precautions to protect themselves and their families,” California Attorney General Rob Bonta said Monday as part of a consumer alert.

“It's also important that businesses not take advantage of the current demand for essential supplies. With the governor's declaration of a state of emergency, price gouging protections are in full effect.”

Basically, that means the price of an item generally can’t increase by more than 10% of what it was before an emergency declaration is put in place. If a product or service is being newly sold, the price shouldn’t exceed a seller’s cost by more than 50%.

This goes for food, gas, medical and emergency supplies, building materials, toiletries and many other necessities.

The protections also apply repair, construction and emergency cleanup services and lodging, including hotels, Airbnbs and rental housing. For instance, a landlord can’t raise rent by more than 10% of the current or advertised price. For housing put on the market post-declaration, rental prices can’t top 160% of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s fair market value.

An exception applies if a seller can show a price hike is directly tied to steeper labor and material costs, though any distributor, wholesaler or manufacturer is subject to the same rules when working with retailers.

Those who try to profit illegally off the emergency could face up to $10,000 in fines and a yearlong jail term, as well as up to $2,500 in civil penalties for every violation.

Bonta urged anyone who thinks they’ve been a victim of price gouging to report it to local authorities and to the Office of the Attorney General at oag.ca.gov/report or by calling (800) 952-5225. More information is available at oag.ca.gov/consumers/pricegougingduringdisasters.

Though protections could be extended, for now, they are set to expire Feb. 3, with limits specifically on contractors providing emergency-related repair, reconstruction or cleanup active until July 3.

“In Your Corner” is a new column that puts watchdog reporting to work for the community. If you have a concern, a tip, or a hunch, you can reach “In Your Corner” Columnist Marisa Endicott at 707-521-5470 or marisa.endicott@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @InYourCornerTPD and Facebook @InYourCornerTPD.