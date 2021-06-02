Pride flags raised in downtown Santa Rosa

Sonoma County Pride celebrations kicked off Tuesday with the annual flag raising over the Rosenberg Building in downtown Santa Rosa.

The flag raising, which also was livestreamed on Facebook, was the first of several socially distant and virtual events organized by Sonoma County Pride to celebrate the LGBT community this June.

Members of Sonoma County Pride first gathered at Old Courthouse Square before the organization’s vice president Grace Villafuerte and secretary Cheryl Kabanuck raised the flag from the top of the building. Miss Sonoma County Sunny Muscatell also joined Villafuerte and Kabanuck on the Rosenberg Building’s roof.

For Sonoma County Pride Board President Christopher Kren-Mora, seeing the support from residents and local business owners and how it has grown since Sonoma County Pride was established in the late 1980s is emotional.

“Being a local, it’s pretty amazing,” he said.

The Pride flag also was raised at Santa Rosa City Hall Tuesday morning and will be displayed at the Santa Rosa Fire Department’s stations later this month, he said.

The City of Healdsburg also hosted its first flag-raising ceremony at the Healdsburg Plaza on Tuesday night, which was led by Mayor Evelyn Mitchell and Vice Mayor Ozzy Jimenez. The event was hosted by Positive Images and LGBTQ Connection.

Other Sonoma County Pride events include a drive-thru parade June 5 at Graton Resort & Casino and a concert with “American Idol” semifinalist Todrick Hall June 26 at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds.

For more information, visit sonomacountypride.org.