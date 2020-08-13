Prince Harry and Meghan Markle buy home in Santa Barbara

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have found their new palace.

The star-powered duo recently purchased a home in Santa Barbara, California, People reported.

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved into their family home in July of this year," a rep for Harry and Markle told the magazine.

"They have settled into the quiet privacy of their community since their arrival and hope that this will be respected for their neighbors, as well as for them as a family."

Harry, 35, and Markle, 39, moved to California earlier this year after transitioning out of their royal duties in England at the end of March.

They have been married since 2018 and are parents to a 1-year-old son, Archie.

Santa Barbara is about 95 miles northwest of Los Angeles, where Markle grew up.