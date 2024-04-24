How some programs help with post-prison life: ‘I’m signing checks. This is crazy.’

Stay up-to-date with free briefings on topics that matter to all Californians. Subscribe to CalMatters today for nonprofit news in your inbox.

Timothy Jackson never thought about becoming an entrepreneur until he spent 12 years in prison.

That’s where he came across, and got inspired by, other formerly incarcerated people who had started their own businesses. He then enrolled in a training program that gave him the skills and confidence to do the same.

“I saw people come back from the program empowered — they were changed,” Jackson said.

Now he owns and runs Quality Touch Cleaning Systems, a San Diego-area business he started mostly to keep himself employed, and has five employees plus a couple of independent contractors. He said his clients are in biotech, health care and other industries.

Jackson, 43, marveled at how far he’s come since he got out of prison in 2017 and started his business a year later. “Five, six years later and I’m signing checks,” he said. “This is crazy.”

Defy Ventures is a national nonprofit organization that runs the program that helped Jackson. Its chief executive, Andrew Glazier, said Defy’s six- to nine-month program teaches prisoners’ employment-readiness as well as business skills, and addresses “self-limiting beliefs… it’s about coming to terms with past trauma and creating a new narrative for yourself that isn’t based on liabilities of your past.”

The organization is one of many around the nation trying to minimize recidivism rates through its in-prison and community programs. Defy’s definition of recidivism aligns with the federal one: a return to prison if convicted of a crime or because of a parole violation. Defy — which is funded with public and private money — says its graduates have a 10% recidivism rate at the one-year mark and 15% at the three-year mark, compared with the U.S. rate of 20% and 39%, respectively, according to the most recent federal data.

Jackson, who was among a cohort of almost 100 people who went through the program, placed second in a business-pitch competition. Defy awarded him a $7,000 grant to help start his business, and connected him with a mentor who Jackson said “was there every step of the way” and has become like family to him.

California an ‘outlier’

Defy’s programs are in 22 prisons in eight states, half of which are in California. Glazier said California and Wisconsin are the two states that help provide grants for its programs, and the rest of its funding comes from corporations and foundations. Last year, 18% of the organization’s funding, or about $245,000, came from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, the California Community Reinvestment Grants Program and federal funds.

Glazier said California is an outlier not just because it provides funding, but also in its openness to programs like Defy’s: “Access and space are just as important as the funding.”

“It’s got to start on the inside,” Glazier added, saying programs like Defy’s end up saving the state — which spends more than $132,000 a year per prisoner — money in the long run. “If you wait till people come home, by and large it’s too late.”

A total of 936 people took part in Defy’s prison programs last year, 497 in California. The organization helped an additional 168 people nationwide with career and re-entry services after they were released from prison, 123 of whom were in the state. And 19 of its graduates launched businesses last year, 10 in California.

Timothy Jackson wears a jacket with his company’s logo at Torrey Pines Science Park in San Diego on March 15, 2024. Jackson founded Quality Touch Cleaning Services after taking entrepreneurship training while he was incarcerated. Photo by Adriana Heldiz, CalMatters

Among Defy’s funders is Checkr, a San Francisco-based software company that does background checks for employers. Checkr is an advocate for fair-chance hiring and says its workforce is 5% formerly incarcerated people. In California, the Fair Chance Act prohibits employers with five or more employees from asking about potential employees’ conviction history before making them a job offer. And a new state law that took effect last year allows for most people with felony convictions to ask for their records to be cleared.

Checkr Foundation, the company’s fledgling philanthropic arm, recently awarded Defy a $25,000 grant. The foundation’s executive director is Ken Oliver, who spent more than two decades in prison and has been advocating for formerly incarcerated people since he got out in 2019.

Oliver said Checkr just launched an apprenticeship program, bringing in nine men and women at “all levels of the business, giving them nice salaries for being fresh out of prison, and benefits.”