As filmmaker and writer Nora Ephron said during a '96 commencement address at Wellesley College, "Your education is a dress rehearsal for a life that is yours to lead." If that's the case, high school may be one of the greatest dress rehearsals of all.

It's a place where students explore their interests, dive into extracurricular activities, finally get the freedom to choose their own classes, and prepare for college or the workplace. For many of these students and their families, education is key: 1.4 million students enrolled in private high schools in fall 2021, according to the National Center for Education Statistics. There were about 3,600 private secondary schools nationwide as of 2020.

For many anxious parents, getting their kids into the best of these private high schools is of the utmost importance. Some families even move homes to send their kids to better schools. However, among all of these thousands of schools, a few stand out for their academic excellence, incredible track records, and the future success of their young students.

Stacker compiled a list of the best private high schools in California using 2024 rankings from Niche. Niche uses seven weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on academics, but other factors include culture and diversity; sports; clubs and activities; resources; and surveys of parents, teachers, and students.

#30. Chadwick School

Daniel Hoz // Shutterstock

- Location: Palos Verdes Peninsula, CA

- Enrollment: 865 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: Grade A+



#29. The Athenian School

Achira22 // Shutterstock

- Location: Danville, CA

- Enrollment: 537 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: Grade A+



#28. TVT Community Day School

Ground Picture // Shutterstock

- Location: Irvine, CA

- Enrollment: 830 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: Grade A+



#27. The Harker School

LightField Studios // Shutterstock

- Location: San Jose, CA

- Enrollment: 1,982 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: Grade A+



#26. La Jolla Country Day School

Mircea Moira // Shutterstock

- Location: La Jolla, CA

- Enrollment: 1,157 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: Grade A+



#25. The Branson School

LStockStudio // Shutterstock

- Location: Ross, CA

- Enrollment: 345 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: Grade A+



#24. Francis Parker School

panitanphoto // Shutterstock

- Location: San Diego, CA

- Enrollment: 1,312 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: Grade A+



#23. Elite Open School

Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

- Location: Rowland Heights, CA

- Enrollment: 185 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: Grade A+



#22. Fairmont Preparatory Academy

ImageFlow // Shutterstock

- Location: Anaheim, CA

- Enrollment: 514 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: Grade A+



#21. Marin Academy

Ground Picture // Shutterstock

- Location: San Rafael, CA

- Enrollment: 440 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: Grade A+



#20. The Webb Schools

Tyler Olson // Shutterstock

- Location: Claremont, CA

- Enrollment: 404 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: Grade A+



#19. Westridge School

SEALANDSKYPHOTO // Shutterstock

- Location: Pasadena, CA

- Enrollment: 550 (5:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: Grade A+



#18. Sierra Canyon School

sirtravelalot // Shutterstock

- Location: Chatsworth, CA

- Enrollment: 1,173 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: Grade A+



#17. Cate School

maroke // Shutterstock

- Location: Carpinteria, CA

- Enrollment: 298 (5:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: Grade A+



#16. Marlborough School

Studio KIWI // Shutterstock

- Location: Los Angeles, CA

- Enrollment: 533 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: Grade A+



#15. Menlo School

GagliardiPhotography // Shutterstock

- Location: Atherton, CA

- Enrollment: 796 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: Grade A+



#14. The Thacher School

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

- Location: Ojai, CA

- Enrollment: 251 (4:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: Grade A+



#13. The Quarry Lane School

Ground Picture // Shutterstock

- Location: Dublin, CA

- Enrollment: 975 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: Grade A+



#12. Polytechnic School

Joyseulay // Shutterstock

- Location: Pasadena, CA

- Enrollment: 872 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: Grade A+



#11. Sage Hill School

LStockStudio // Shutterstock

- Location: Newport Coast, CA

- Enrollment: 550 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: Grade A+



#10. Windward School

Canva

- Location: Los Angeles, CA

- Enrollment: 625 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: Grade A+



#9. Lick-Wilmerding High School

Canva

- Location: San Francisco, CA

- Enrollment: 550 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: Grade A+



#8. Head-Royce School

Canva

- Location: Oakland, CA

- Enrollment: 900 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: Grade A+



#7. The Bishop's School

Roman Kosolapov // Shutterstock

- Location: La Jolla, CA

- Enrollment: 800 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: Grade A+



#6. The College Preparatory School

LBeddoe // Shutterstock

- Location: Oakland, CA

- Enrollment: 370 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: Grade A+



#5. Crystal Springs Uplands School

Canva

- Location: Hillsborough, CA

- Enrollment: 565 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: Grade A+



#4. Castilleja School

DenisProduction.com // Shutterstock

- Location: Palo Alto, CA

- Enrollment: 424 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: Grade A+



#3. Flintridge Preparatory School

Canva

- Location: La Canada Flintridge, CA

- Enrollment: 530 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: Grade A+



#2. The Nueva School

Anna Jurkovska // Shutterstock

- Location: Hillsborough, CA

- Enrollment: 853 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: Grade A+



#1. Harvard-Westlake School

Canva

- Location: Studio City, CA

- Enrollment: 1,620 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: Grade A+



This story features data reporting by Wade Zhou, writing by Emma Rubin, and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 50 states.