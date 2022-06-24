Pro-choice Santa Rosa protesters: ‘Utter dejection, total grief, just horror’ in wake of high court abortion ruling

On Friday morning, Liz Burch was getting ready to go on a walk when she heard the news of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade on the radio.

Her reaction was “utter dejection, total grief, just horror. I don't recognize my country anymore.”

Burch is a Sonoma State University professor who has spearheaded demonstrations supporting abortion rights alongside the small rallies staged by anti-abortion activists outside the Planned Parenthood clinic in Santa Rosa.

She has two daughters, ages 18 and 25, and their rights and well-being were foremost on her mind Friday.

“I have to figure out what to say to my daughters today,” Burch said. She said she was contemplating flying to Washington, D.C., to protest.

After reading a Press Democrat article on Burch, a small alliance of locals began joining her every Wednesday to advocate for the federal right to abortion care.

This past Wednesday, those pro-choice allies met on the Sonoma Avenue curb outside Planned Parenthood, where they outnumbered the anti-abortion demonstrators by two to one.

One of the counterprotesters, Jacob Boudeijn, 73, held a sign that read “Stand with Planned Parenthood.”

Boudeijn, whose past partner had an abortion when they were young, strongly believes in the right for someone to choose what happens to their body.

He wrote to the Supreme Court justices asking why a health care right granted for half a century should now be stripped away.

“People of color, women and low income will bear the brunt of this decision,” he said.

Nancy Fox, 70, a pro-choice counterprotester, recalled when she was a 20-year-old college student in 1973 and the Supreme Court legalized abortion on a national level.

“It was just relief knowing that if something happens, I have an out,” she said. “I really think this is men trying to control women. … It scares me.”

People must vote in the upcoming midterm elections to protect reproductive rights, Burch said.

“We’re all going to be at risk,” she added. “And of course, what’s next is gay rights, marriage, and it just goes on from there.”

“I’m not going to stop fighting,” she added. “My daughter wants a choice. That’s all. She just wants a choice.”

