Sonoma State University President Ming-Tung “Mike” Lee was placed on leave Wednesday from the post he has held for nearly two years after sending a controversial email to the campus community regarding the demands of pro-Palestinian protesters who have been present on campus since April 26.

It is unclear how long Lee will be on leave or if he will return to the post at all.

He was hired during summer 2022 to lead the campus after SSU’s previous president, Judy Sakaki, stepped down amid calls for her resignation in the wake of a sexual harassment and retaliation scandal involving her and her estranged husband.

Here are 10 things to know about the leader at the center of the latest controversy at the Rohnert Park campus.

On Aug. 1, 2022, Lee, a retired Sacramento State University administrator, was named SSU’s interim president. His position was made permanent in May 2023.

His annual salary is $324,052, with a $60,000 housing stipend.

When he became president, Lee oversaw a student body of about 7,200.

As of last fall, 5,867 students were enrolled at SSU, according to the university’s website.

Before coming to SSU, Lee served as Sacramento State’s vice president for administration and business affairs, and as the school’s chief financial officer.

He retired from Sacramento State in 2018, after 28 years.

Lee earned a bachelor’s degree in literature from Tunghai University in Taichung, Taiwan.

He served in the Taiwanese army for two years.

He left Taiwan and moved to Lexington, Kentucky, where he earned a master's degree in international commerce and a doctorate in business administration at the University of Kentucky.

For his first year as president at Sonoma State, he and his wife lived in a dorm at the Rohnert Park campus.

