Probe continues in shooting outside Sebastopol Safeway

Police investigating a shooting that happened late last month outside the Sebastopol Safeway believe the suspected gunman and the man he shot knew each other, Sebastopol’s police chief said Tuesday.

Chief Kevin Kilgore described the two men as acquaintances, but he declined to elaborate on their relationship, saying police were still investigating.

Police believe the gunfire, which was reported at about 8:30 a.m. on Oct. 26 in the grocery store parking lot on North Main Street, was not a random attack, Kilgore said.

The suspected shooter, Anakin Daniel Roy Taylor, was arrested Friday in Reno, Nevada. The 22-year-old Sonoma County resident is suspected of assault with a firearm, being a felon in possession of a firearm and willful negligent discharge of a firearm, according to Sebastopol police.

Police said Taylor left the scene of the shooting in the passenger seat of a red two-door sedan.

Investigators were working to identify the driver of the car, who was described as a blonde-haired woman.

"We have not determined who that person is yet, or if there will be charges against that person,“ Kilgore said.

Police identified Taylor as a suspect based on witness testimonies, according to Kilgore.

He was arrested by multiple agencies, including U.S. Marshals and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. The case involved federal officials because Taylor crossed state lines, Kilgore said.

Taylor was being held without bail at the Washoe County Jail in Reno ahead of extradition to California.

The Sebastopol Police Department is asking anyone with information about the shooting to call 707-829-4400.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.