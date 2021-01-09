Professor, author and academic renegade Frank Keegan dies at 95

Frank Keegan was a professor, philosopher, wartime mariner, author, poet, singer and father of 10 whose career distinctions included serving on the faculties of colleges across the nation — and getting booted from more than one or two.

Keegan, who grew up mostly in Santa Rosa and who lived and worked throughout the U.S. and in Mexico and then retired in Sonoma County, had attempted to unionize his fellow vice presidents at Sonoma State University when he was dismissed in 1981.

Seven years earlier, son and journalist Paul Keegan of Brooklyn recounts, Frank Keegan was fired as president of Salem State College in Massachusetts after he “initiated controversial reforms, grew a bushy red beard, sang Irish ballads at public events, and marched to protest the Vietnam War.”

The rabble-rousing, paradigm-challenging elder Keegan wore a cowboy hat and puffed a cigar as he spoke to the Boston Globe after a vote of no-confidence by the Salem State faculty prompted his dismissal by the college board. “If you don’t crack eggs, you can’t have omelets. I’m a guy who cracks eggs,” he told a Globe reporter, his son recalled in a written tribute.

Frank Keegan died Dec. 15 at a care home in San Rafael at the age of 95. His death came four months after that of his wife of 71 years and fellow Santa Rosa High School graduate Vivian Sorensen Keegan.

Known to friends as “Buster,” Frank Keegan was a progressive and a champion of equal rights who possessed a probing mind, an abiding faith as a member of the Roman Catholic Church, a wicked sense of humor and passions for eternal learning and the power of music.

As someone who searched for better ways to deliver higher education to as many Americans as possible, Keegan wrote in the mid-1970s, “We need an education in order to tell a Jimmy Carter from a Ronald Reagan, to tell a hawk from a handsaw, so you’re sharp, you know the issues, you know when you’re being conned.

“That kind of education is essential in a democratic society. If you don’t have an educated citizenry, you’ll have a monarchy, (or) a dictatorship, but you won’t have a government of the people, by the people, for the people.”

In the long-ago mid-1960s, Keegan explored whether a “guaranteed annual wage” might become necessary once technology were to displace large numbers of workers from their jobs.

“He was just a man larger than life, he just had boundless energy,” said daughter Madeleine Keegan O’Connell of Santa Rosa. “One of the things he always did was to challenge his children to not only have goals and dreams, but to achieve them.”

O’Connell, CEO of YWCA Sonoma County, remembered as a kid her dad showing up at the breakfast table with a stack of articles from newspapers that he’d clipped for her and her siblings. He’d written on some, “Required Reading!” He expected family discussions about the issues and ideas in the stories.

“We are always learning new things,” O’Connell said of herself and her brothers and sisters.

Francis Lauren Keegan was born Jan. 6, 1925, in San Francisco. He was just 4 when a tragedy struck that would stay with him all his life. Both his father, William Keegan, and his uncle, Harry Keegan, died after eating contaminated mussels while collecting shellfish at Tomales Bay.

A short time later, Frank Keegan’s widowed mother, Adelia May Payne Keegan, moved with him and his two older brothers to Santa Rosa to be closer to family. Young Frank became an altar boy at St. Rose Catholic Church and after studying at St. Rose School moved on to Santa Rosa High.

There he met Vivian Sorensen. They clicked. Sharing a love of music and dancing, they went together to big-band venues along the Russian River.

Frank Keegan turned 16 the day before the Japanese Imperial Navy attacked U.S. military ships and installations on and near the Hawaiian island of Oahu on Dec. 7, 1941. Many on the West Coast feared they would be bombed or invaded next.

Paul Keegan wrote in the tribute to his dad that the teenager and some friends “jumped into a Model A Ford carrying shotguns and BB guns and headed for Bodega Bay, where they hid behind sand dunes to await the Japanese assault.” Frank Keegan told author Studs Terkel for “The Good War: An Oral History of World War II,” he and his friends were not playing around. “We were deadly serious.”

Not a year into the war, Keegan lost his 20-year-old brother, Bill, to a fighter plane crash in Scotland.

Frank Keegan turned 18 in 1943 and went to sea as a merchant mariner. Through the end of the war he served aboard cargo ships that moved materials and supplies to Allied forces in the Pacific and Indian oceans and the Caribbean.