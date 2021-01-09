Subscribe

Professor, author and academic renegade Frank Keegan dies at 95

CHRIS SMITH
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
January 8, 2021, 8:15PM
Updated 2 hours ago

Frank Keegan was a professor, philosopher, wartime mariner, author, poet, singer and father of 10 whose career distinctions included serving on the faculties of colleges across the nation — and getting booted from more than one or two.

Keegan, who grew up mostly in Santa Rosa and who lived and worked throughout the U.S. and in Mexico and then retired in Sonoma County, had attempted to unionize his fellow vice presidents at Sonoma State University when he was dismissed in 1981.

Seven years earlier, son and journalist Paul Keegan of Brooklyn recounts, Frank Keegan was fired as president of Salem State College in Massachusetts after he “initiated controversial reforms, grew a bushy red beard, sang Irish ballads at public events, and marched to protest the Vietnam War.”

The rabble-rousing, paradigm-challenging elder Keegan wore a cowboy hat and puffed a cigar as he spoke to the Boston Globe after a vote of no-confidence by the Salem State faculty prompted his dismissal by the college board. “If you don’t crack eggs, you can’t have omelets. I’m a guy who cracks eggs,” he told a Globe reporter, his son recalled in a written tribute.

Frank Keegan died Dec. 15 at a care home in San Rafael at the age of 95. His death came four months after that of his wife of 71 years and fellow Santa Rosa High School graduate Vivian Sorensen Keegan.

Known to friends as “Buster,” Frank Keegan was a progressive and a champion of equal rights who possessed a probing mind, an abiding faith as a member of the Roman Catholic Church, a wicked sense of humor and passions for eternal learning and the power of music.

As someone who searched for better ways to deliver higher education to as many Americans as possible, Keegan wrote in the mid-1970s, “We need an education in order to tell a Jimmy Carter from a Ronald Reagan, to tell a hawk from a handsaw, so you’re sharp, you know the issues, you know when you’re being conned.

“That kind of education is essential in a democratic society. If you don’t have an educated citizenry, you’ll have a monarchy, (or) a dictatorship, but you won’t have a government of the people, by the people, for the people.”

In the long-ago mid-1960s, Keegan explored whether a “guaranteed annual wage” might become necessary once technology were to displace large numbers of workers from their jobs.

“He was just a man larger than life, he just had boundless energy,” said daughter Madeleine Keegan O’Connell of Santa Rosa. “One of the things he always did was to challenge his children to not only have goals and dreams, but to achieve them.”

O’Connell, CEO of YWCA Sonoma County, remembered as a kid her dad showing up at the breakfast table with a stack of articles from newspapers that he’d clipped for her and her siblings. He’d written on some, “Required Reading!” He expected family discussions about the issues and ideas in the stories.

“We are always learning new things,” O’Connell said of herself and her brothers and sisters.

Francis Lauren Keegan was born Jan. 6, 1925, in San Francisco. He was just 4 when a tragedy struck that would stay with him all his life. Both his father, William Keegan, and his uncle, Harry Keegan, died after eating contaminated mussels while collecting shellfish at Tomales Bay.

A short time later, Frank Keegan’s widowed mother, Adelia May Payne Keegan, moved with him and his two older brothers to Santa Rosa to be closer to family. Young Frank became an altar boy at St. Rose Catholic Church and after studying at St. Rose School moved on to Santa Rosa High.

There he met Vivian Sorensen. They clicked. Sharing a love of music and dancing, they went together to big-band venues along the Russian River.

Frank Keegan turned 16 the day before the Japanese Imperial Navy attacked U.S. military ships and installations on and near the Hawaiian island of Oahu on Dec. 7, 1941. Many on the West Coast feared they would be bombed or invaded next.

Paul Keegan wrote in the tribute to his dad that the teenager and some friends “jumped into a Model A Ford carrying shotguns and BB guns and headed for Bodega Bay, where they hid behind sand dunes to await the Japanese assault.” Frank Keegan told author Studs Terkel for “The Good War: An Oral History of World War II,” he and his friends were not playing around. “We were deadly serious.”

Not a year into the war, Keegan lost his 20-year-old brother, Bill, to a fighter plane crash in Scotland.

Frank Keegan turned 18 in 1943 and went to sea as a merchant mariner. Through the end of the war he served aboard cargo ships that moved materials and supplies to Allied forces in the Pacific and Indian oceans and the Caribbean.

With the war over Keegan returned to California and enrolled at the University of Santa Clara, earning a bachelor of philosophy degree in 1949. The war veteran also rekindled his romance with Santa Rosa High sweetheart Vivian Sorensen, who’d become a teacher in her hometown.

They married on June 11, 1949, at St. Rose Catholic Church.

Enthralled by literature and philosophy, Frank Keegan began graduate studies at the University of Notre Dame in Indiana. He and Vivian started their family there with the birth of the first of their 10 children, Mary, in 1950, then Stephen in 1951.

After earning his master’s degree in philosophy, Frank Keegan returned with family to California and became a research fellow at the Institute for Philosophical Research in San Francisco. He moved from there to St. Mary’s College in Moraga, working in curriculum.

Finding challenge and joy in academia, Keegan returned in 1957 to Indiana and to Notre Dame. He worked as an assistant professor while earning a Ph.D. in philosophy.

In 1962, he was contacted by Sargent Shriver, who was married to Eunice Kennedy, a sister of then-President John F. Kennedy, and was a co-founder of the Peace Corps. Shriver asked Keegan to take on a six-month assignment to work with universities to train Peace Corps volunteers. Keegan accepted, then traveled often to D.C. to meet with the president and other members of the Kennedy dynasty.

From there, he went to Georgetown University as an associate dean and associate professor of philosophy. Then came an exotic opportunity. The Ford Foundation offered Keegan a post in Mexico City as a program adviser in higher education. The Keegan family moved into a spacious hacienda and relished keeping a menagerie of pets that included snakes, iguanas, lizards and a spider monkey.

Two years later, in 1967, Keegan was recruited by several universities and accepted the position of associate dean of faculty at Cleveland State. He’d been there three years when he was recruited to become president of Salem State College, then a struggling school for teachers on Boston’s North Shore

At age 45, Salem State’s new leader was ready to shake things up. Asked what his priority would be, he was quoted as responding, “I’d like to tear down all the buildings.”

Keegan stepped on toes as he moved to create a university without walls where students would be free to study without rigid schedules. To help assure that graduates would keep pace with technology, he proposed that they’d have to take periodic exams to retain their degrees. The faculty’s vote of no-confidence followed his insistence that they not go on break following graduation but instead work an additional month devoted to “scholarship and other vital activities which go to make up a good college.”

Keegan told a reporter following his firing in mid-1974, “I know I’m my own worst enemy. I say the right thing at the wrong time.”

From greater Boston, he moved on to serve as academic vice president at the fledgling City College in Seattle, then at Sonoma State University. He hadn’t been in either post very long when he was fired. His dismissal from SSU in 1981 followed his attempt to organize the college’s vice presidents into a union.

He was then ready to be finished with universities, but he wasn’t finished with work, and life. He and Vivian remained in Sonoma County. He wrote a couple of books about local history and lectured on Caribbean history aboard cruise ships.

The Gulf War broke out in the summer of 1990 and word reached Keegan that the Merchant Marine was desperate for crew members on ships that would deliver arms, food and medical supplies to U.S. forces in the Persian Gulf. Then 65, Keegan signed up to sail.

For three months in early 1991 he worked as a seaman aboard the S.S. Cape Juby, a 565-foot cargo ship. The former World War II merchant sailor wrote later that almost nothing had changed: “It is exactly as I remember it, except that the winches are electric, not steam.’’

Later in the 1990s, Keegan’s world began to shrink as his vision was diminished by glaucoma. In time he went completely blind. His wife read to him and he continued to savor philosophical discussions, visits with his many children and grandchildren, performances by the Santa Rosa Symphony and meals at LaGare and Lucas Wharf.

The Keegans moved in 2016 to a nursing home in San Rafael. Vivian Keegan died there on Aug. 16, at 94. On Dec. 15, Frank Keegan asked to be helped to bed early, then he died in his sleep.

There was a small graveside service for him at Santa Rosa’s Calvary Catholic Cemetery on Wednesday, the day he would have turned 96.

Keegan is survived by his children, Mary Keegan of Seville, Spain; Stephen Keegan of Magnolia, Massachusetts; Therese Keegan of Frederick, Maryland; Alice Keegan of Cotati; Thomas Keegan of Danvers, Massachusetts; John Keegan of Essex, Massachusetts; Paul Keegan of Brooklyn, New York; Elizabeth Minigan of Sonoma; David Keegan of Novato; and Madeleine Keegan O’Connell of Santa Rosa; and by eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine