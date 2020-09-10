Progress stopped on Oak fire near Willits

Firefighters appear to have stopped progress of the Oak fire at 863 acres while keeping containment at 25 percent as of Thursday morning.

Cal Fire officials said crews were working in steep and rugged terrain but continue to make steady progress on strengthening fire lines.

Two structures are known to have been destroyed, but damage inspection teams were still working to complete their survey of the area.

Highway 101 north of Willits was reopened late Wednesday night.

Evacuation orders remain for these areas: Third Gate, Brooktrails, Spring Creek, Schow Road at Ryan Creek Road and Sleepy Hollow. Orders mean residents must leave.

Evacuation warnings remained at: Irmulco Road, Sherwood Rancheria, Shimmins Ridge Road, Hearst Willits Road, String Creek and Willits Valley north of Highway 20. Warnings mean residents should be prepared to leave based on fire conditions.

Visit: https://tinyurl.com/MendoEvac for a detailed map of evacuations and other information.

Evacuation center were set up at Willits High School, 299 N. Main Street, and Baechtel Grove Middle School, 1150 Magnolia St. Animals can be evacuated to the high school.

Multiple roads were closed in the Brooktrails and Willits areas.

You can reach Staff Writer Lori A. Carter at 707-521-5470 or lori.carter@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @loriacarter.