Progressive Era clubs gave women social, political power

Women’s clubs at the turn of the 20th century hosted tea parties, dances, flower shows, plays and beach picnics along the Sonoma Coast. But their social power grew dramatically beyond fun gatherings.

Across the country women’s clubs gained popularity during the Progressive Era, a politically active time from the late 19th century through the early 20th century until the 19th amendment was ratified in 1920, guaranteeing white women the right to vote.

Clubs helped women organize and engage with their communities and elevated women’s political power in a variety of issues, from civil rights to prohibition to educational reform.

In Sonoma County during the late 1800s and early 1900s there was the Excelsior Club, Saturday Afternoon Club, Rincon Valley Improvement Club, local chapters of the Woman’s Christian Temperance Union and Rebekah Lodge, and many more.

These women’s clubs appeared to be predominantly white. Social activities of women of color generally weren’t given much media coverage during the early 1900s, but they had clubs in the area, too. One later example is the National Association of Negro Business and Professional Women’s Club, Inc., which was founded in 1935, with a local chapter formed in Sonoma County.

Reports of local women’s clubs activities during the Progressive Era were usually limited to the society pages in newspapers, but wider attention was eventually paid to the political power wielded by some clubs.

Petaluma Women’s Club, which started around 1895 and still operates to this day, was profiled on the front page of the Petaluma Daily Morning Courier in 1925. The report noted programs for club members included politics and “lectures of news of the day.”

“Years ago these clubs devoted most of the time at their meetings to a study of music, art, books and social events, but with the advent of women’s suffrage, club women have turned their attention to the more practical things of life and now-a-days, problems relating to civic, political and national matters are included in the regular club programs from time to time,” the report said.

Helen Putnam was a member of the Petaluma’s Women’s Club, which was active in backing female candidates to local city council positions. Putnam was elected in 1965 as Petaluma’s first woman mayor.

See the gallery above for photos of historic women’s clubs in Sonoma County.