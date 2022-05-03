Prolific Sonoma philanthropist Jim Lamb dies at 90

It might be easier to list the organizations in which Jim Lamb did not participate, as the list of those he supported spans most of the Valley. He was the 2009 Sweetheart at the Boys & Girls Club, sat on the board of the Sonoma Valley Mentoring Alliance and Green Music Center, helped rehab the Sonoma Community Center, co-founded the Sonoma Valley Museum of Art, and contributed to the Sonoma Valley Hospital Foundation and the Sonoma Valley Education Foundation. To name a few.

“He was just always a voice of reason,” said Kathy Witkowicki, explaining that Lamb was one of her first board members when she launched the nonprofit that would become the mentoring alliance. “He would do the work and step back, he really didn’t want the credit.”

Lamb died on Friday, April 29, after a long struggle with dementia. He was 90 years old.

“The final weeks were kind of beautiful. He danced with me. He would dance with his caretakers — never with me. But he danced with me,” said his youngest daughter Garland Lamb, adding that she played him salsa music by Pink Martini.

Jim Lamb was born in Westfield, New Jersey on Dec. 4, 1931, to parents Charles Davis Lamb and Jean Lufkin Lamb, the fourth of five children. His father worked for Macy’s furniture department, while his mother was a homemaker who wrote poetry for the local newspaper.

As a young man, he enlisted in the U.S. Army, serving as a photographer in the Korean War, earning the rank of corporal. The G.I. Bill allowed him to attend Fairleigh Dickinson University in New Jersey, where he got a degree in engineering. After graduation, he found work with Westinghouse Electric Company, a job that took him all over the country.

While working in Minnesota, he met his first wife, Elizabeth, a professional cellist. The couple married in 1960 and quickly had two daughters, Jennifer (1962) and Garland (1963), while living in Kansas City, Missouri where Elizabeth played with the Kansas City Philharmonics.

Garland remembers a childhood of learning from her father, who taught her about construction, engineering, auto mechanics, computers and other skills.

“My favorite, absolute favorite, thing to do with him was to go to the hardware store,” she recalled. “He knew everything. It was just the two of us there.”

When the marriage soured, Jim took his daughters and moved to Palo Alto in 1978. By then he was a vice president at Chase Bank, alongside his future second wife, Charlotte, who was the only female vice president in the company at the time.

As life slowed down for the couple, they set their sights on disconnecting from the high-paced lifestyle of their professions. They started spending more time up north, and in 1991, made plans to buy a 15-acre ranch on Seventh Street East.

“He felt like a steward of the oak trees. He didn’t feel like he owned them,” Garland said.

Garland credits Charlotte with the couple’s leap into philanthropy saying, “She brought that out in him and he just kind of ran with it.”

The couple didn’t just dip a toe into giving back, they jumped off the high dive into the deep end. Jim did a bit of everything. He not only sat on the board of the mentoring alliance, he became a major donor and mentor. At the community center, while Charlotte, a noted potter, helped launch the ceramics department, Jim helped build the studio.

“We didn’t have enough money to pay somebody, but we had such a good time doing it,” said longtime friend Peter Hohorst, who worked with Jim on the pottery studio. The pair became known as “J&P Construction,” a nickname that stuck through their many projects. In fact, they were once put on the auction block as “J&P Construction” at a charity event.

“We were auctioned off for $600, so we really had to do something big,” Hohorst said with a laugh.

Jim was as quick to get his hands dirty as he was to offer a cash donation. He even programmed specialty software that could count donations at the Sweetheart Auction or allow people to easily register for the Fourth of July parade.

“Jim Lamb was one of the kindest people I’ve ever known. When I first arrived at the museum, he used to come by at least once a week and take me out for a cappuccino,” said Kate Eilertsen, former director of the Sonoma Valley Museum of Art who now leads the di Rosa Center for Contemporary Art. “He wanted to talk not only about the museum, but also how I was doing.”

Eilertsen remembered Charlotte and Jim paid to have solar panels installed on the museum, not only to make the building more sustainable, but also to cut the exorbitant electric bills in half. Shortly after that, Charlotte died following a brief bout with cancer in 2008.

Seemingly, Jim didn’t stop moving, which became another hobby in his life. He began with jogging in the 1970s, and ran 14 marathons in his life. When his body started to slow down, he switched to cycling. At age 78, he rode nearly 400 miles from Krakow, Poland to Vienna, Austria. At 80, he upped it to 730 miles with a ride from Astoria, Oregon to Sonoma. Age 82 took him across the state of Vermont with his daughter Garland.

Jim also loved his coffee drinks, with twice-daily visits, often to the Sunflower Caffe, to pick up cappuccinos in the morning and espressos in the afternoon. Garland said it was more about visiting people than coffee, especially “pretty girls.” He loved reading mysteries and autobiographies, and for the last seven years, watched an episode of “Longmire” every single night.

Garland was in law school when she first saw the signs of dementia in her father. Her mother, then based in Pennsylvania, was also ill, and she split her time taking care of her aging parents. She said she’s grateful for the time she got to spend with her father before his passing.

“We were a team, we faced everything together,” she said.

Garland said the family will host an outdoor memorial service in the summer, when COVID numbers have dropped.

Jim Lamb is survived by his daughters, Garland Lamb, of Sonoma and Jennifer Lamb, of Ukiah; grandson Joshua Kelso Lamb and great-grandson Nicholas. He was predeceased by his parents, Charles Davis and Jean; siblings Jack, Joanna, Jerry and Joel; and his wives, Charlotte and Elizabeth.

