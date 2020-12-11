Prominent liberals call for California Sen. Dianne Feinstein's resignation after New Yorker story on alleged cognitive decline

In the wake of the release of a New Yorker article on California Sen. Dianne Feinstein's purported cognitive decline, a number of prominent liberal and leftist commentators are calling for the senior senator's resignation.

The article, written by Jane Mayer, cites several unnamed sources close to Feinstein and the Senate who say "her short-term memory has grown so poor that she often forgets she has been briefed on a topic," and that her "staff has said that sometimes she seems herself, and other times unreachable."

Mayer reports Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer had to ask Feinstein twice to step down from her role as the top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee because she forgot the first conversation. The article cites an aide to another Democratic senator who stated, "She's an incredibly effective human being, but there's definitely been deterioration in the last year. She's in a very different mode now."

The story was widely shared on social media Wednesday night, and several commentators — already incensed with the 87-year-old Feinstein for her handling of the Amy Coney Barrett hearings and her reticence to abolish the legislative filibuster — called for her to leave Congress.

"This is a sad read, but Feinstein needs to graciously retire for the sake of the country," tweeted New York Times opinion writer Wajahat Ali.

"Feinstein is too conservative to rep California, she chastised activist kids for wanting to save the planet, she botched the ACB hearing and now there's this," wrote progressive Adam Best. "CA has a deep bench of awesome Dems (Porter, Bass, Khanna, Lee, etc.) who are ready to step up. Time for her to retire."

"It's time for Sen. Feinstein to retire," wrote UC Irvine law professor and CNN contributor Rick Hasen. "She did some great work in Senate. But it's been clear for last few years that her cognitive decline is serious. Let Gov. Newsom appoint someone who can fully represent CA's interests until election."

Should Feinstein retire now or anytime prior to the 2022 midterms, it would set off an odd series of political events. Gov. Gavin Newsom would appoint someone to sit in her seat until a special election in 2022, which would give Newsom two U.S. Senate appointments (he already has to pick someone to fill Vice President-elect Kamala Harris' seat) while forcing two United States Senate elections onto the ballot in 2022. In addition to the two Senate races, Newsom himself is up for re-election in 2022, which would make 2022 one of the most exciting years in California politics in recent memory.

Whoever wins the special election for Feinstein's seat in 2022 would not be safe for long, as the seat's six-year term expires in 2024 (Feinstein was re-elected in 2018), so the winner of the 2022 special would have to be prepared to turn around and run again in just two years' time.

If Feinstein retires after the 2022 midterms, it would create an identical situation to the one the state currently faces with Harris. The governor — either Newsom or his opponent should that person win — would appoint Feinstein's replacement, and the new senator would then face the voters in 2024 with a six-year term on the line. If Newsom is defeated by Republican San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer (which is unlikely in a state this blue but not impossible), Faulconer would the one who appoints Feinstein's replacement, and would presumably pick a Republican, unless Feinstein sought to retire in Newsom's lame duck period between November 2022 and January 2023.

Of course, all of these scenarios assume Feinstein would actually step down before her term expires in 2024. Mayer reported that Feinstein was "surprised and upset" when Schumer asked her to vacate her post on the Judiciary Committee, and one Senate source said "she wasn't really all that aware of the extent to which she'd been compromised."

You can read the full New Yorker article here.