Santa Rosa road reopens after propane truck crash
A propane truck crash in Santa Rosa Tuesday closed part of a Bennett Valley road for more than three hours and sent the driver to the hospital, authorities said.
The rollover crash caused a propane leak and prompted authorities to close Grange Road between Bennett Valley and Guenza roads at about 10:38 a.m.
It was reopened about 2 p.m., according to California Highway Patrol.
The truck was carrying a full tank of 1,200 gallons of propane at the time of the crash, Karen Hancock, a public information officer with Sonoma County Fire District, said.
The driver was rescued from the truck by emergency crews and transported to a local hospital with moderate injuries, according to Hancock.
Sonoma County Fire District Station 8 Bennett Valley, Rohnert Park’s Department of Public Safety and Santa Rosa Fire responded to the scene, along with a hazmat unit from the County of Sonoma, Hancock said.
