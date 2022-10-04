Santa Rosa road reopens after propane truck crash

A propane truck crash in Santa Rosa Tuesday closed part of a Bennett Valley road for more than three hours and sent the driver to the hospital, authorities said.

The rollover crash caused a propane leak and prompted authorities to close Grange Road between Bennett Valley and Guenza roads at about 10:38 a.m.

It was reopened about 2 p.m., according to California Highway Patrol.

Avoid the area of Grange Road south of Bennett Valley Road for a rollover crash involving a propane truck. There is a propane leak and the road is expected to be closed for a while. Will update once we have new information. — CHP Santa Rosa (@CHPSantaRosa) October 4, 2022

The truck was carrying a full tank of 1,200 gallons of propane at the time of the crash, Karen Hancock, a public information officer with Sonoma County Fire District, said.

The driver was rescued from the truck by emergency crews and transported to a local hospital with moderate injuries, according to Hancock.

⚠️Bobtail propane truck overturned on side, Grange Rd. Driver transported with moderate injuries. HM29 on scene evaluating leak. Hard closure on Grange. pic.twitter.com/IZMAbJ6EaV — Sonoma County Fire District (@SoCoFireDist) October 4, 2022

Sonoma County Fire District Station 8 Bennett Valley, Rohnert Park’s Department of Public Safety and Santa Rosa Fire responded to the scene, along with a hazmat unit from the County of Sonoma, Hancock said.

Grange Road closed due to overturned propane truck. South of Bennett Valley Road. pic.twitter.com/dGmMfAZYLJ — Christopher Chung (@cchungphoto) October 4, 2022

Sara Edwards is the business reporter for The Press Democrat. You can reach her at 707-521-5487 or sara.edwards@pressdemocrat.com. Follow her on Twitter @sedwards380.