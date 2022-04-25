Property owner of Santa Rosa homeless encampment site appeals city code enforcement fines

Santa Rosa officials said they have not yet imposed fines on the owner of two lots that are the site of a sprawling homeless encampment in the southwest part of the city, because the property owner has filed an appeal of a code-enforcement order to clear the camp.

Still, city officials say they are working closely with the developer on a plan to disband the long-standing encampment, clean up the lots and erect a barrier around the perimeter to prevent homeless people from returning.

“For the time being, legally there are no fines and penalties being incurred, however the promising news is both parties are continuing to act in good faith,” said Adam Abel, assistant city attorney.

Because the camp is on private property, city officials maintain they need the owner’s cooperation to safely remove people and vehicles from the adjacent lots and clean up trash and debris. As many as 100 unhoused people have camped at the site, which exploded in size last summer, frustrating many neighbors.

Until recently, that owner, a Clovis-based housing developer, had shown little interest in resolving issues at the lots, city officials said. Since 2018, Affordable Housing Development Corp. had remained largely unresponsive to a series of enforcement notices and orders to fix code violations at the properties at 2384 and 2410 Old Stony Point Road, according to officials.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://code.pressdemocrat.com/shared/maps/waypoint?lon=-122.738144&lat=38.414359&z=16">Click here to view this embed</a>.

That changed with a code-enforcement hearing in February, after which a city enforcement hearing officer in March ordered the company to pay around $100,000 in initial fines, plus administrative fees and potentially up to $5,000 in daily penalties.

But even as the developer began working with city officials, it filed an appeal of the order in Sonoma County Superior Court on March 31. That put the scheduled fines on pause ahead of a hearing set for May 11.

A Press Democrat story published Monday indicated fines had been imposed, based on outdated city information.

Before the hearing date, the city aims to come to a settlement with the property owner that could reduce the total penalty amount but still require the developer to clear the camp and fix all code violations — as well as put up a fence around the properties and come up with an environmental restoration plan.

“I anticipate we’ll enter into some kind of settlement,” Abel said.

Luz Calderon, a general manager in charge of the two local properties for the developer, could not be reached for comment.

The city won’t help disband the camp, however, until the property owner gets approval from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife to fence off the lots.

The agency is requesting more information about the environmental impacts of a fence, which would border the ecologically sensitive Roseland Creek. And there is no clear timeline for when Fish and Wildlife will approve the plans, city officials said.

You can reach Staff Writer Ethan Varian at ethan.varian@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5412. On Twitter @ethanvarian.