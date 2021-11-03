Proposals for Sonoma Developmental Center redevelopment released

The County of Sonoma released its three alternative designs for the Sonoma Developmental Center to redevelopment the now defunct hospital, which will be brought to the public for community commentary next week.

Each design will address urgent needs in Sonoma Valley including affordable housing, diversifying the economy and preservation; but the amount of which those needs are addressed differs with each alternative.

The proposals will be brought up in public meetings to receive community input on the designs and then augmented as needed before the Board of Supervisors decides which of the design will be chosen.

“We have a long way to go,” 1st District Supervisor Susan Gorin said. “The alternatives include a mixture of uses, not just housing, it is trying incorporate the concept or build the concept of a complete community.”

With nearly 1,000 acres on the property — 180 of which are on the SDC campus area — there is a lot of potential for the property in its redevelopment. There is still a long road ahead before any design is finalized, and the proposals put forth are all subject to change based on the community’s response.

The public is invited to provide input to the Board of Supervisors at two community workshops. The first will occur on Saturday, Nov. 13, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. and the second will be a Spanish-language workshop on Tuesday, Nov. 16, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Information to join these events can be found on the county’s website.

Conserve and Enhance

The Conserve and Enhance alternative imagines the SDC as a historic site while complimenting it with new housing. Large portions of the original site, including two “significant buildings” and “nearly all of the contributing buildings on the west side,” would be preserved and reused.

Nearly 1,000 housing units would be added with 670 single-family and 320 multi-family dwellings. In addition, the proposal would create 610 jobs for service, white collar and government positions.

But there are bigger ideas for the eastern side “for new development and a site for much-needed housing, as well as a mid-sized resort hotel that connects to the expansive preserved open space.”

The plan says that Sonoma Creek will act as a natural buffer to protect the watershed and and wildlife habitat. Leaders at Sonoma Land Trust have expressed the importance of preserving the wildlife corridor for the ecological health of the whole region.

Core and Community

The Core and Community proposal emphasizes a walkable, concentrated development contained within a quarter-mile distance from the main lawn that creates connection with the Sonoma Valley’s natural environment.

This alternative would add nearly 1,300 new housing united, roughly split between single- and multi-family housing. It would also create slightly fewer jobs than the “Conserve and Enhance” plan, but re-imagines the main building as a hotel.

New “infill development” would be built next to historic buildings on the site, with the densest areas being closest to the center and lighter development toward to edges of the campus.

“Additional open spaces and wide pedestrian paseos branch off of the creek setback on both the west and the east sides, providing connections with the site’s natural beauty and recreation areas for the residents,” the alternative plans states.

The plan stresses mixed-used buildings in the center, with offices, community facility and multi-family housing.

Renew

The final plan dubbed simply “Renew,” is drawn up as an “innovative regional hub” that still preserves some of the historical resources of the site. However, a majority of the campus would be “redeveloped with cutting edge designs for efficiency and resiliency.”

The design would create 1,080 new jobs, close to half of which would go toward research and development positions. This proposal would remove some historic buildings to “(provide) space for large floorplate buildings with space for tech startups.”

The plan also proposed nearly 1,200 new units of housing, with 150 more single-family units than multi-family ones.

Various types of housing would be spread throughout the site, including an “agrihood” that brings back the historic farming uses at the site. The main lawn would be surrounded by commercial and community uses, and outside of that provides space for “cafes, community resources and gathering areas.”

The last design would use the most land by more than 200,000 square feet due to an emphasis on low-density housing.

“In the end, I think that we will get to the appropriate scale of the improvement and the mixture of the improvements,” Gorin said.

