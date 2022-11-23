A majority of Cloverdale voters appear to have rejected a ban on fireworks, making the city in far northern Sonoma County the last in the region to continue to allow the sale of fireworks for home use.

Measure K lost additional ground in the latest update Tuesday, trailing with 47.2% of the vote in favor and 52.8% opposed, including 3,483 votes counted.

The margin is likely to hold up in final results, with just 2,000 ballots countywide left to be counted, according to the Registrar of Voters Office. Any outstanding Cloverdale ballots are likely to account for a small fraction of that total.

Rejection of the ban, at least for now, means fireworks sales and home use inside city limits will remain legal in the July 1-4 period.

Currently up to three nonprofit groups are allowed to set up booths, including the Lions Club, which uses part of the proceeds to support the annual community fireworks show.

Mayor Todd Lands, the lone council against putting the measure on the Nov. 8 ballot, said he was happy with the result.

“It is the true voice of the Cloverdale voters,” he said by email. “Fireworks sales bring in upward of $170,000 for our community.”

The community has been sharply divided over the issue.

Supporters pointed to the increasing risk of catastrophic wildfires in the region. Opponents wanted to preserve a traditional way of celebrating Independence Day and support nonprofits that sell the legal fireworks.

Asked why he favored Cloverdale bucking a prohibition on private fireworks that otherwise extends countywide, Lands said “Cloverdale, like every other town in American, has the right to choose how they want to live their lives. Our freedom to choose is what makes our country so great!”

Outgoing Councilman Joe Palla said he was “very surprised” by the outcome.

“It is a difficult situation. Although the measure looks like it will not pass … we still have almost half our residents who do not support the continued sale and use of safe and sane fireworks,” he said in an email. “I presume once the new council members are seated, this topic will resurface.”

Brian Wheeler, Marjorie Morgenstern and incumbent Vice Mayor Gus Wolter, the top vote-getter in the Nov. 8 election, will take their seats next month on the five-member City Council.

Council member Melanie Bagby is the other continuing incumbent who favored putting the ban on the ballot.

During the Measure K campaign, American Promotional Events, also known as TNT Fireworks, the state’s largest wholesaler of “safe and sane” fireworks, sponsored a website and Facebook pages urging a vote against the ban in Cloverdale.

Measure K had been ahead in early returns after Election Day by as many as 10 percentage points.

Lands attributed the turnaround in results to “different voting habits of our community. Different groups habitually vote at different times. Some like to vote early, some refuse to put their ballot in the mail, some put them in the drop box on the last day, and some vote in-person only.”

The number of voted cast — 3,483 out of 5,371 registered Cloverdale voters — matches county Registrar Deva Proto’s prediction of a 65% turnout countywide. Her office expects to issue updates over the next two weeks before certifying the vote no later than Dec. 8.

Lands said the town “works hard to be safe with the (safe and sane) fireworks, and keep the illegal fireworks that have caused fires to a minimum. … (Fireworks) bring thousands of children joy.”

You can reach Staff Writer Kathleen Coates at kathleen.coates@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5209.