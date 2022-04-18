Proposed groundwater fees in Sonoma County
Officials overseeing groundwater in parts of Sonoma County will soon begin charging users for the water they pump.
The fees come in response to a 2014 state law requiring implementation of local programs designed to ensure groundwater sustainability.
Read more about what prompted the change here.
Groundwater user fee options have been proposed for three Sonoma County groundwater basins: Santa Rosa Plain, Petaluma Valley and Sonoma Valley. The fees are listed below.
The lower amount listed for each fee assumes 40% grant funding; the higher amount applies in the absence of grants.
Regulatory fee
Paid by large groundwater users (cities, farmers, water districts, businesses) based on use
- Santa Rosa Plain: $35-$50 per acre foot
- Petaluma Valley: $230-$400 per acre foot
- Sonoma Valley: $95-$160 per acre foot
Rural residents regulatory fee
Assumes use of one-half acre foot of water per year; no meters will be installed
- Santa Rosa Plain: $18-$25 per year
- Petaluma Valley: $115-$200 per year
- Sonoma Valley: $48-$80 per year
Well head fee
Paid by all groundwater pumpers
- Santa Rosa Plain: $75-$115 per parcel
- Petaluma Valley: $490-$850 per parcel
- Sonoma Valley: $220-$370 per parcel
Benefit assessment district
Requires voter approval
- Santa Rosa Plain: $14-$25 per acre foot/year
- Petaluma Valley: $55-$95 per acre foot/year
- Sonoma Valley: $75-$115 acre foot/year
Parcel tax
Requires two-thirds voter approval
- Santa Rosa Plain: $8-14 per parcel
- Petaluma Valley: $28-$55 per parcel
- Sonoma Valley: $50-$90 per parcel
How to weigh in
- The Santa Rosa Groundwater Sustainability Agency will hold a virtual rate and fee study community meeting from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday. The agency has also scheduled two in-person meetings on the topic this month. A meeting in Windsor is set for 5:30 p.m. on April 26 at the Windsor Community Center, 901 Adele Drive. A meeting in Santa Rosa is set for 5:30 p.m. on April 27 at the Santa Rosa Veterans Memorial Building, 1351 Maple Ave. More information about all three events is at santarosaplaingroundwater.org/meetings.
- The Sonoma Valley Groundwater Sustainability Agency board of directors will meet from 4-6 p.m. April 25. More information is at sonomavalleygroundwater.org/meetings.
- The Petaluma Valley Groundwater Sustainability Agency board of directors will meet from 4-6 p.m. April 28. More information is at petalumavalleygroundwater.org/meetings.
UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy: