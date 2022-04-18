Proposed groundwater fees in Sonoma County

Officials overseeing groundwater in parts of Sonoma County will soon begin charging users for the water they pump.

The fees come in response to a 2014 state law requiring implementation of local programs designed to ensure groundwater sustainability.

Read more about what prompted the change here.

Groundwater user fee options have been proposed for three Sonoma County groundwater basins: Santa Rosa Plain, Petaluma Valley and Sonoma Valley. The fees are listed below.

The lower amount listed for each fee assumes 40% grant funding; the higher amount applies in the absence of grants.

Regulatory fee

Paid by large groundwater users (cities, farmers, water districts, businesses) based on use

Santa Rosa Plain: $35-$50 per acre foot

Petaluma Valley: $230-$400 per acre foot

Sonoma Valley: $95-$160 per acre foot

Rural residents regulatory fee

Assumes use of one-half acre foot of water per year; no meters will be installed

Santa Rosa Plain: $18-$25 per year

Petaluma Valley: $115-$200 per year

Sonoma Valley: $48-$80 per year

Well head fee

Paid by all groundwater pumpers

Santa Rosa Plain: $75-$115 per parcel

Petaluma Valley: $490-$850 per parcel

Sonoma Valley: $220-$370 per parcel

Benefit assessment district

Requires voter approval

Santa Rosa Plain: $14-$25 per acre foot/year

Petaluma Valley: $55-$95 per acre foot/year

Sonoma Valley: $75-$115 acre foot/year

Parcel tax

Requires two-thirds voter approval

Santa Rosa Plain: $8-14 per parcel

Petaluma Valley: $28-$55 per parcel

Sonoma Valley: $50-$90 per parcel

How to weigh in

The Santa Rosa Groundwater Sustainability Agency will hold a virtual rate and fee study community meeting from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday. The agency has also scheduled two in-person meetings on the topic this month. A meeting in Windsor is set for 5:30 p.m. on April 26 at the Windsor Community Center, 901 Adele Drive. A meeting in Santa Rosa is set for 5:30 p.m. on April 27 at the Santa Rosa Veterans Memorial Building, 1351 Maple Ave. More information about all three events is at santarosaplaingroundwater.org/meetings.

The Sonoma Valley Groundwater Sustainability Agency board of directors will meet from 4-6 p.m. April 25. More information is at sonomavalleygroundwater.org/meetings.