Proposition 1 abortion rights ballot measure leads; opponents concede

A ballot measure to codify California's progressive abortion protections in the state Constitution appeared headed to victory Tuesday, an expected win for a measure placed on the ballot in the aftermath of the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade.

Proposition 1 would create a constitutional guarantee of a person's "fundamental right to choose to have an abortion and their fundamental right to choose or refuse contraceptives." California's Democratic-controlled Legislature placed Proposition 1 before voters, saying it was needed to ensure that state courts or politicians could not undermine reproductive rights in the future without voter approval. On Tuesday evening, an opposition campaign spokesperson conceded defeat, but said the coalition will continue to fight against the measure's overly broad language.

"California will not back down from the fight to protect abortion rights as more than half the states in this country, enabled by the Supreme Court, ban or severely restrict access," Gov. Gavin Newsom said after Proposition 1 was placed on the ballot.

Polling leading up to the election showed support for Proposition 1 far ahead, with voters' strong convictions on the issue of abortion access expected to mobilize reluctant voters, a benefit to Democrats who placed the measure on the ballot and their congressional colleagues.

Newsom contributed $3.4 million from his gubernatorial reelection campaign war chest in support of the proposition and was featured in ads promoting the amendment, an effort that benefited both the campaign and his own effort to win a second term. The threats to abortion rights have been one of the biggest themes of Democrats running for office nationwide.

Meagerly funded opposition campaigns argued that the broad language in Proposition 1 would override California's laws limiting late-term abortions and allow the procedure up until birth for any reason. Constitutional law experts dismissed those concerns, saying state laws regarding when abortions can be performed will remain in effect.

California law allows a person to have an abortion until the point that a physician determines "there is a reasonable likelihood of the fetus' sustained survival outside the uterus without the application of extraordinary medical measures" or if the procedure is necessary in order to "protect the life or health of the woman." In most cases, doctors have considered a fetus viable at 24 weeks, but that determination varies based on each pregnancy.

Senate President Pro Tem Toni Atkins (D-San Diego), who authored the bill that placed Proposition 1 on the ballot, said the measure would make it "undeniably clear that in California, abortion and contraception are healthcare and are a private matter between a patient and their medical provider."

Democratic leaders in the state first began mobilizing last year in response to perceived threats to Roe vs. Wade, with Newsom asking Planned Parenthood Affiliates of California and others to develop a plan for the state to become a sanctuary to anyone denied abortion services in other parts of the country.

Newsom ultimately signed 15 abortion-related bills this year and included $200 million in the state budget for reproductive healthcare services and outreach.