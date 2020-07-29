Prosecution resumes for man accused of violent Bodega Bay rampage

The attempted murder prosecution of a San Francisco man who was shot in the head by a Sonoma County sheriff’s deputy after the man’s apparent drug-fueled rampage in Bodega Bay a year ago will resume next month.

Betai Koffi, 33, was critically injured and spent time in a coma after being shot multiple times by a deputy seeking to detain him during the July 4 incident.

Koffi, a YouTube software engineer at the time and musician with no criminal record, was arraigned while in a hospital bed shortly after the incident. He last appeared in Sonoma County Superior Court in a wheelchair in October.

On Tuesday, Koffi and attorneys are scheduled to appear in court to reset his preliminary hearing, which had been delayed because of Koffi’s health and coronavirus safety concerns.

He has pleaded not guilty to two counts of attempted murder, carjacking and seven other felonies he's accused of committing when he became violent and delusional after taking psychedelic drugs at a rented a vacation house with friends.

He was left partially paralyzed after Deputy Jason Pasero shot him multiple times as he began driving a stolen security truck toward him and a CHP officer, the Sheriff's Office has said.

Koffi’s attorney, Steve Gallenson, said his client is still recovering and hasn’t wanted to speak with the media.

Gallenson has said he is sure his client didn't intend to kill anyone and was likely unable to form that intent because of the degree that he was incapacitated, ostensibly by drugs.

Following the preliminary hearing, before Judge Chris Honigsberg, the judge will determine if there is enough evidence to proceed to trial on the 10 felony charges and enhancements.

What began as a weekend getaway for Koffi and his friends turned into a frightening ordeal that briefly terrorized the seaside neighborhood on the Sonoma Coast and would change the trajectory of Koffi’s life.

Investigators said Koffi attacked his friends and a security guard before stealing the private patrolman's truck and crashing into three strangers out for a stroll.

His longtime friends called 911 seeking help for him after he began acting out and threatening to kill himself, according audio of the emergency call.

The friends told investigators Koffi took two doses of the hallucinogenic drug LSD at a home they'd rented for the holiday weekend and began acting strange. He took another two doses of the drug and then spiraled out of control, lashing out at his friends, they said.

His friends had taken much smaller doses of the drug, officials said.

Koffi walked away from their house and up the driveway of another house where he attacked the security guard with a landscaping light he'd pulled from the ground.

He then drove away in the guard's pickup, plowing into three different pedestrians and knocking them off their feet. The pedestrians, one of whom was hospitalized, suffered moderate injuries.

When Pasero and a CHP officer stopped their patrol cars near the idling pickup, Koffi began driving slowly and turning the wheel. Pasero fired multiple rounds at him and the truck stopped.

