Prosecutors move to overturn murder conviction in ‘Serial’ case

Prosecutors asked a judge on Wednesday to overturn the conviction of Adnan Syed in the 1999 murder of Hae Min Lee, citing the possible involvement of two other people in a case that came to widespread attention when it was featured on the hit podcast “Serial.”

In a motion filed in Baltimore City Circuit Court, prosecutors said that a nearly yearlong investigation conducted with Syed’s lawyer had uncovered new information concerning the involvement of two “alternative suspects,” as well as key evidence that prosecutors might have failed to disclose to Syed’s lawyers in violation of their legal duty. Additionally, the motion stated, the investigation identified “significant reliability issues regarding the most critical pieces of evidence” presented at trial.

Prosecutors are not asserting that Syed is innocent, the motion stated. However, “the state no longer has confidence in the integrity of the conviction,” the motion stated. Prosecutors recommended that Syed’s conviction be vacated “in the interests of justice and fairness,” and that, “at a minimum,” he be given a new trial.

Additionally, they recommended that Syed be released on his own personal recognizance pending the outcome of the continuing investigation, which will ultimately determine whether they will proceed with a new trial or drop the case.

“After a nearly yearlong investigation reviewing the facts of this case, Syed deserves a new trial where he is adequately represented and the latest evidence can be presented,” Marilyn J. Mosby, the state’s attorney for Baltimore City, said in a statement.

Syed’s lawyer, Erica J. Suter, wrote in court papers that the revelations uncovered in the investigation “have rightfully caused the state to lose faith in the integrity of this conviction.”

A hearing date on the motion has not been scheduled.

Syed is serving a life sentence in the killing of Lee, 18, a high school classmate whom he once dated. Her body was found buried in a park in Baltimore County in February 1999. She had been strangled. Syed was 17 at the time. In 2000, a jury found Syed guilty of murder, robbery, kidnapping and false imprisonment.

Syed, 41, has steadfastly maintained his innocence, and questions about whether he had received a fair trial gained attention when the podcast “Serial” made its debut in 2014. An appeals court vacated Syed’s conviction in 2018, ruling that he had received ineffective legal counsel, but Maryland’s highest court overturned that decision in 2019.