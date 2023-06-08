Prosecutors tell Trump’s legal team he is a target of investigation

Federal prosecutors have informed the legal team for former President Donald Trump that he is a target of their investigation into his handling of classified documents after he left office, according to two people familiar with the matter.

The notification to Trump’s team by prosecutors from the office of the special counsel, Jack Smith, was the clearest signal yet that the former president is likely to face charges in the investigation.

It remained unclear when Trump’s team was told that he was a target of the special counsel’s inquiry, but the notice suggested that prosecutors working for Smith had largely completed their investigation and were moving toward bringing an indictment.

In court papers last year, prosecutors indicated that they were scrutinizing whether Trump had broken laws governing the handling of national security documents and whether he had obstructed government efforts to retrieve them.

Trump was found to have had more than 300 documents with classified markings at Mar-a-Lago, his private club and residence in Florida, including some found in a search there by FBI agents two months after lawyers for the former president said a diligent search had not turned up any more.

Notifying a potential defendant that he or she is a target is a formal way of indicating that the person is a direct focus of a criminal investigation and often precedes the filing of charges. The notification typically opens the door to defense lawyers requesting a meeting with prosecutors to offer their side of the story.

On Monday, three of Trump’s lawyers — James Trusty, John Rowley and Lindsey Halligan — met for almost two hours with Smith and others at the Justice Department in what people close to Trump described as a final effort to stave off charges and alert top prosecutors to what they believe to be misconduct in Smith’s investigation.

On Wednesday, witnesses continued to appear in front of a federal grand jury in Miami that was hearing evidence in the documents case — among them Taylor Budowich, one of Trump’s former spokespeople.

As Budowich completed his grand jury appearance, John Solomon, a conservative journalist who serves as one of Trump’s representatives to the National Archives, published an article claiming that prosecutors were moving toward indicting Trump “imminently.”

The New York Times contacted Trump directly to ask if he had in fact been told he would be indicted, and he said it was “not true.”