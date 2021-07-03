Protect yourself from mosquitoes, West Nile virus over the 4th

Don’t forget to protect you and your family against mosquitoes and the West Nile virus during the Fourth of July holiday, the Marin Sonoma Mosquito and Vector Control District warns.

“The Fourth of July holiday is centered around outside activities, especially during dusk when mosquitoes are most active,” said Nizza Sequeira, public information officer. “It is important that residents protect themselves from mosquito bites by wearing long sleeves and pants and to apply an EPA-registered insect repellent to exposed skin.”

The following EPA-registered repellents have been tested and are proven to protect against disease carrying insects: DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus, IR3535 and para-menthane-diol, the agency said.

When there is a need for both sunscreen and mosquito repellent, the CDC recommends using two separate products rather than a dual purpose one, as repellents do not need to be reapplied as often as sunscreen, the agency said.

You should also check and maintain all window and door screens, report mosquito problems or any area that could be producing mosquitoes at www.msmosquito.org or 707-285-2200 and report dead birds to the West Nile virus hotline at 1-877-968-2473 or online at www.westnile.ca.gov.

