Protesters block Golden Gate Bridge during morning rush

SAN FRANCISCO — A convoy of demonstrators blocked northbound lanes of the Golden Gate Bridge early Thursday.

KRON-TV reported that the demonstrators stopped their vehicles below the south tower of the bridge and traffic leaving San Francisco backed up.

Southbound traffic initially flowed freely but then was stopped at the north end of the bridge. It later resumed at a slow rate.

A press release from the organizers, Bay Area Coalition for Economic Justice and Citizenship for All, said demonstrators were “demanding Senate Democrats take immediate action to protect all immigrant families.”