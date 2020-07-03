Protesters march to Santa Rosa City Hall, call for racism to end

Sonoma County NAACP President Rubin Scott gave elected officials an ultimatum as he and dozens of marchers surrounded Santa Rosa City Hall front steps on Thursday.

“We’ve been dealing with (systemic racism) for months and years and decades,” Scott said. “We need you to join this fight with us. So now we’re asking, are we against you, or are you guys for us?”

Santa Rosa Mayor Tom Schwedhelm lowered his mask and extended his hand toward the crowd of about 50 people.

“We’re for you,” Schwedhelm said, before noting an upcoming meeting with Scott and other Black leaders to continue discussing policies that could lift communities of color and heal the wounds caused by entrenched racism. “Now it’s time to move to action.”

The coordinated exchange on City Hall steps was the culmination of a daylong NAACP rally at Old Courthouse Square, where numerous residents of color stepped forward with personal tales of racism and discrimination, demanding change in their community.

Protesters have assembled regularly across Sonoma County in recent weeks, marching against systemic inequality and racial injustice following several high-profile killings of Black people that sparked a nationwide reckoning over race.

“We need to come together and build these systems and policies with everyone in the community who’s willing to listen and stand with us,” Scott said. “While we have systemic issues going on, we also have community issues and things in our homes — concerns that we all need to focus on at the same time.”

Much of the afternoon was defined by the sometimes-harrowing stories from local women who spoke, refuting the idea that racism and bias do not exist in Sonoma County.

Anabel Nunez, a Santa Rosa native, told the crowd the criminal justice system failed her family after a white man who fatally stabbed her brother nearly three years ago in downtown Petaluma was given a plea deal with a reduced manslaughter charge.

“People look at and fear us because of what they see in the media and movies is that we’re gangsters and thugs,” Nunez said. “Or we’re the peasants picking grapes and mowing your lawn. Unconscious bias is an issue.”

Lucy Burt, whose son, Reginal, was shot to death outside his Santa Rosa apartment in February 2016, came to the rally during her lunch break. Police still have not caught his killer, she said, and she felt it was important to share with her community that justice isn’t always served.

She told The Press Democrat in 2016 her son had turned his life around after spending time in prison.

“Watch out for your children,” Burt said, as she fought back tears.

Their calls for justice from a small stage in Old Courthouse Square reverberated around the plaza where a sparse crowd shuffled in and out over the course of the day. Almost everyone wore a mask, and many stood in marked circles on the grass to keep attendees 6 feet apart.

Concerns over a recent spike in area COVID-19 cases may have deterred a larger crowd. Six Sonoma County residents have died since Sunday, and about 450 new cases have been reported in the past two weeks, prompting calls from local officials to ask citizens to continue wearing masks and avoid gathering indoors.

But Scott noted a shortage of Black youth at the rally may have been from a fracture forming within the community. Some residents have been critical of the local NAACP stance of working closely with Santa Rosa police on reform. Several Santa Rosa officials were on the stage and in the crowd asking residents what being safe in their community means to them. Longtime Rohnert Park City Councilman Jake Mackenzie was there, too.

The change needed requires buy-in from public officials, Scott said.

"It’s difficult when individual personalities or leadership are driving separation,“ Scott said of the conflicting approaches. ”We can move together, but certain parties are excluding voices and want to be the lead organization, rather than a cohesive movement.“

Santa Rosa native Kenneth Duncan, who now manages several youth organizations in Sacramento, questioned if division would help achieve the overall goal of lifting marginalized communities.

“Why are we not all here if Black lives matter?” Duncan said.

You can reach Staff Writer Yousef Baig at 707-521-5390 or yousef.baig@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @YousefBaig.