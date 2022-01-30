Protesters rally in Sonoma against COVID-19 health mandates

At least 200 demonstrators gathered at the Sonoma Plaza on Sunday afternoon to protest public health mandates aimed at stemming the spread of COVID-19.

Anti-vax mandate rally at the Sonoma Plaza taking place now. @NorthBayNews pic.twitter.com/KKFTXgc1Vl — Kent Porter (@kentphotos) January 30, 2022

The protesters carried signs condemning COVID-19 vaccine and mask requirements as they walked around the plaza beginning at about 12 p.m.

The demonstration was scheduled to last until 2:30 p.m., according to the website for Save Our Sonoma, a group that organized the event.

Healdsburg City Councilwoman Skylar Palacios was scheduled to speak at the protest, according to Save Our Sonoma. Palacios said during a November council meeting that she is not vaccinated against the coronavirus, citing health and spiritual reasons for not getting the shots.