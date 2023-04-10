Public asked to weigh in on school safety in Sonoma Valley

In an effort to hear more voices on school safety issues, several community organizations are collaborating to offer a public forum on Monday, April 17.

The forum, which will take place from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Sonoma Valley, is free to the community, no advance registration is required and Spanish language translation will be provided. It is being offered by the Sonoma Valley Police Department, R.I.S.K. Sonoma, Sonoma Valley Youth & Family Services, Sonoma Valley Unified School District (SVUSD) and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Sonoma Valley.

Time will be set aside for Sonoma Police Chief Brandon Cutting to discuss how his department is addressing school safety issues.

It is a follow-up to a school safety discussion — which included presentations by district Acting Superintendent Elizabeth Kaufman and Cutting — that took place at a study session of the Sonoma Valley Unified School District Board of Trustees on March 25.

Vanessa Rognlien, executive director of Sonoma Valley Youth & Family Services, said that due to the fatal stabbing of a student at Montgomery High School and Santa Rosa, Valley community members have been “on edge.”

“R. I. S. K. Sonoma brought the idea of a forum to the group as a way for students, parents, educators, law enforcement and community members to have their voices heard and to hear the opinions of others,” Rognlien said. “The need to bring the conversation to bring the conversation to the community became imperative after the events in Santa Rosa.

“Sonoma parents, students and the greater community want their concerns heard and want to understand what is being done to keep our kids as safe as possible.”

She said the goal of forum organizers is for diverse voices to be heard to better understand the full range of the community’s needs and concerns regarding school safety.

Leslie Nicholson, director of R.I.S.K. Sonoma, said that she hopes that the voices of youth, as well as parents and other adults, will be heard.

“Being proactive is so important regarding school safety,” she said. “We ask that people carpool to the event and use the open field across from Maxwell Park. We expect a large turnout from the community and look forward to a good event.”

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Sonoma Valley is located at 100 W. Verano Ave. in Sonoma.

