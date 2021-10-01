Public debris removal complete on Sonoma County properties burned in 2020 wildfires

Property owners with questions on debris insurance can contact the county at 707-565-1222 or recoveryinfo@sonoma-county.org. Debris removal insurance collection information may also be found at socoemergency.org/recover/debris-insurance-collection/ .

County officials reminded property owners to set aside any debris removal insurance proceeds now, before receiving an invoice.

Sonoma County anticipates that cost notices for each of the parcels included in the government-managed debris removal will come in the next three months. Local officials will then generate invoices to submit to property owners and their insurers.

Government contractors have finished removing wildfire debris in Sonoma County left by the 2020 LNU Lightning Complex and Glass fires, officials from the county, Santa Rosa and the state Office of Emergency Services announced Friday.

Officials said they have removed the remains of homes destroyed by the fires from 243 parcels in Sonoma County. Removal, overseen by CalRecycle, the state waste management agency, came in two phases, with the focus first on household hazardous waste and the second on other debris.

A separate 253 properties were cleaned by specially licensed private contractors. The government tracks progress on those properties and 85% of them have completed the debris removal process, officials said.

Within Santa Rosa city limits, Glass fire debris removal is entirely completed, with the exception of the county-owned Los Guilicos campus off Highway 12. Some soil remediation work at that property is concluding, city spokesperson Adriene Mertens said.

The lightning-caused 2020 Walbridge and Meyers fires in August and the Glass fire in September and October scorched about 125,000 acres and destroyed about 500 Sonoma County homes. Statewide, wildfires last year burned a record 4.2 million acres in California and destroyed more than 5,700 homes.

In Sonoma County, the work was slowed by the difficult-to-access terrain in which the fires burned, officials said in Friday’s press release. As recently as May, state workers in the county were clearing properties at a slower rate than crews in neighboring Napa County, for example.

“Removing all the debris from the fires that happened one year ago and ensuring properties were safe again is a major accomplishment,” said Ryan Buras, the Office of Emergency Services’s deputy director of recovery.

Sonoma County was one of 25 in the state impacted by 2020 wildfires.

“With these lots cleared, those affected by the fires can now work to rebuild even as we, as a county, redouble our efforts on wildfire prevention and climate adaptation,” Board of Supervisors Chair Lynda Hopkins said in a statement. “We are grateful to our state and federal partners for their aid during times of crisis.”

You can reach Staff Writer Andrew Graham at 707-526-8667 or andrew.graham@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @AndrewGraham88