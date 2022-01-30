Public education in the US is facing a crisis of epic proportions

Test scores are down, and violence is up. Parents are screaming at school boards, and children are crying on the couches of social workers. Anger is rising. Patience is falling.

For public schools, the numbers are all going in the wrong direction. Enrollment is down. Absenteeism is up. There aren't enough teachers, substitutes or bus drivers. Each phase of the pandemic brings new logistics to manage, and Republicans are planning political campaigns this year aimed squarely at failings of public schools.

Public education is facing a crisis unlike anything in decades, and it reaches into almost everything that educators do: from teaching math, to counseling anxious children, to managing the building.

Political battles are now a central feature of education, leaving school boards, educators and students in the crosshairs of culture warriors. Schools are on the defensive about their pandemic decision-making, their curriculums, their policies regarding race and racial equity and even the contents of their libraries. Republicans - who see education as a winning political issue - are pressing their case for more "parental control," or the right to second-guess educators' choices. Meanwhile, an energized school choice movement has capitalized on the pandemic to promote alternatives to traditional public schools.

"The temperature is way up to a boiling point," said Nat Malkus, senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, a conservative-leaning think tank. "If it isn't a crisis now, you never get to crisis."

Experts reach for comparisons. The best they can find is the earthquake following Brown vs. Board of Education, when the Supreme Court ordered districts to desegregate and White parents fled from their cities' schools. That was decades ago.

Today, the cascading problems are felt acutely by the administrators, teachers and students who walk the hallways of public schools across the country. Many say they feel unprecedented levels of stress in their daily lives.

Remote learning, the toll of illness and death, and disruptions to a dependable routine have left students academically behind - particularly students of color and those from poor families. Behavior problems ranging from inability to focus in class all the way to deadly gun violence have gripped campuses. Many students and teachers say they are emotionally drained, and experts predict schools will be struggling with the fallout for years to come.

Teresa Rennie, an eighth grade math and science teacher in Philadelphia, said in 11 years of teaching, she has never referred this many children to counseling.

"So many students are needy. They have deficits academically. They have deficits socially," she said. Rennie said that she's drained, too. "I get 45 minutes of a prep most days, and a lot of times during that time I'm helping a student with an assignment, or a child is crying and I need to comfort them and get them the help they need. Or there's a problem between two students that I need to work with. There's just not enough time."

Many wonder: How deep is the damage?

- - -

At the start of the pandemic, experts predicted that students forced into remote school would pay an academic price. They were right.

"The learning losses have been significant thus far and frankly I'm worried that we haven't stopped sinking," said Dan Goldhaber, an education researcher at the American Institutes for Research.

Some of the best data come from the nationally administered assessment called i-Ready, which tests students three times a year in reading and math, allowing researchers to compare performance of millions of students against what would be expected absent the pandemic. It found significant declines, especially among the youngest students and particularly in math.

The low point was fall 2020, when all students were coming off a spring of chaotic, universal remote classes. By fall 2021 there were some improvements, but even then, academic performance remained below historic norms.

Take third grade, a pivotal year for learning and one that predicts success going forward. In fall 2021, 38% of third-graders were below grade level in reading, compared to 31% historically. In math, 39% of students were below grade level, vs. 29% historically.

Damage was most severe for students from the lowest-income families, who were already performing at lower levels.

A McKinsey & Co. study found schools with majority Black populations were five months behind pre-pandemic levels, compared with majority White schools, which were two months behind. Emma Dorn, a researcher at McKinsey, describes a "K-shaped" recovery, where kids from wealthier families are rebounding and those in low-income homes continue to decline.