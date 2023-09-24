The U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs will hold a virtual public hearing Wednesday to take public comments on the environmental study it recently released for the Koi Nation’s proposed casino-resort project in the Shiloh neighborhood, just outside Windsor.

The hearing will begin at 6 p.m. on Zoom. The 211-page document and instructions for participation in the hearing can be viewed at www.shilohresortenvironmental.com. Copies of the environmental assessment are also available for public review at the Windsor Regional Library, 9291 Old Redwood Hwy.

This may be the public’s best chance to weigh in on the project and the three alternatives the Bureau of Indian Affairs is considering for the 68 acres off East Shiloh Road.

This map shows the proposed location of the Koi Nation’s casino and resort near Windsor. (Dennis Bolt / for The Press Democrat)

Those alternatives range from a little over 800,000 square feet in construction for the casino and hotel, to a “reduced intensity” version of about 550,000 square feet, to a slimmed-down “nongaming” alternative with 186,000 square feet of hotel and winery.

The Secretary of the Interior, who oversees the Bureau of Indian Affairs, has final decision making authority over the project. The tribe also would need to secure a gaming compact through the California’ Governor’s Office and the Legislature.

The Koi Nation has been granted federal tribal status. The tribe bought the parcel in September 2021, and in March 2022 applied with the U.S. Department of the Interior to have the land placed into trust to become a sovereign tribal property. The application is still under review.

At least four other local tribes have submitted letters opposing the Koi project. They include the Federated Indians of Graton Rancheria (who own Graton Resort and Casino near Rohnert Park, the county’s largest gaming facility), the Dry Creek Rancheria (owners of River Rock Casino near Geyserville), the Cloverdale Rancheria and the Kashia Band of Pomo Indians.

The Sonoma County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to oppose the project in April 2022, though the county ultimately has no say in the matter.

Residents of the largely rural Shiloh area have raised vocal opposition to the casino-resort from the time the Koi signaled it in September 2021.

Written comments on the Environmental Assessment will be accepted through Oct. 27. They can be emailed to chad.broussard@bia.gov.

