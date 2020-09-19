Public input sought on North Sonoma Mountain Regional Park plans

Spectacular views of Bennett Valley and the quiet that can be found on a typical weekday at North Sonoma Mountain Regional Park are what Lisa Geoffrion said draw her from her Petaluma home for a hike.

“I feel safe here,” Geoffrion said Thursday. Walking the trails through the oak woodlands that provide cover from the sun is her “church.”

But like other hikers and bikers who have wended their way up Sonoma Mountain Road to explore the park trails, Geoffrion has never seen the view from the very top. The 2,463-foot summit has been closed to the public for years.

But the summit and surrounding land are on a path to opening — and Sonoma County Regional Parks is seeking public feedback along the way.

This time, the department is offering up three draft plans, each proposing a different combination of new facilities and miles of multi-use trail within the park. Amid the details about routes and picnic areas, proposals such as the prospect of overnight camping and whether to allow leashed dogs on trails are likely to draw more debate both from park users and nearby property owners.

“The community has already started reaching out to me with questions and they’re already self-organizing Zoom calls,” said Robert Stephens, president of the Bennett Valley Community Association. The association is a hub for landowners and residents in the southeast corner of Santa Rosa.

Stakeholders have a variety of pandemic-appropriate ways to weigh in during a 45-day comment window that ends Oct. 30. An interactive digital map of the space is one of the newest and, the department hopes, most user-friendly.

“I think we’re learning how well it will work,” said Karen Davis-Brown, project manager with Regional Parks.

In the first couple of days since the county made the draft plans available on its website, users already have begun leaving comments on the map.

“We’ve gotten fantastic feedback and interest,” Davis-Brown said.

A new multi-use trail looping around the summit is one constant among all three proposals; it’s been a much-anticipated possibility since even before the park opened in 2015. As hikers, bikers or horseback riders head east on the existing North Sonoma Mountain Ridge Trail, which extends all the way to meet the Hayfields Trail in Jack London State Historic Park, they’ll be able to access miles of new trails to the south.

The three plans also include new trails that would allow leashed dogs. All dog-friendly trails are located in the Jacobs Ranch section of the county park.

All of the plans, which have been shaped by previous public input from outreach done earlier this year, also include at least some new overnight camping spots. Each would allow some group camping, with three, four or six campsites available.

Two plans include new cabins for overnight stays, while one omits that option.

A four-room bunkhouse would be created under all of the plans, but access to it would be restricted to approved groups, such as a Boy Scouts troop, Davis-Brown said.

To try to minimize the fire risk bound up in the possibility of campfires, the county squelched any notion of open fires, Davis-Brown said — with the exception of those groups approved to stay at the bunkhouse.

“Just camp stoves, backpack-type stoves,” she said. “But not campfires.”

That’s important to residents whose properties are near or directly adjacent to the park, including Deborah and Clif Williamson. The couple can walk through a gate next to their garden and step into the westernmost section of parkland.

The Williamsons moved to this property after losing their home and possessions in the 2017 Tubbs fire. Though they feel some reservation about the possibility of fires or rapid expansion, they said, they’re pleased to live near the park.

“People need places to go to relax,” Deborah Williamson said.

“The solitude out here is incredible,” her husband added.

But Stephens, who lives about a mile down Sonoma Mountain Road from the park entrance, predicted that other residents’ ears will perk up upon hearing about possible overnight stays.

“Anytime you ask a Sonoma County resident about new camping where there wasn’t camping before, right before fire season begins, take a guess about what’s going to primarily be on their minds,” Stephens said.

For another 1/½ months, locals can submit their thoughts on the plans. Anyone who prefers a hard copy to a digital one can contact Davis-Brown directly by emailing karen.davis-brown@sonoma-county.org or by calling 707-565-1359. Comments can also be sent to that email or mailed to Sonoma County Regional Parks, Attn: Karen Davis-Brown, Park Planner II, 2300 County Center Drive, Suite 120A, Santa Rosa, 95403.

Davis-Brown also placed a binder containing a hard copy of the master plan proposal at the North Sonoma Mountain trailhead parking lot.

She said that if this summer is anything to gauge by, a lot of people will weigh in.

“The one thing I can say about the pandemic is that interest in the parks has just skyrocketed,” David-Brown said.

After taking public input, Regional Parks will hone its plan leading up to another round of public input and environmental review. If the Board of Supervisors reviews and approves the plan by spring, trail construction could begin next summer.

You can reach Staff Writer Kaylee Tornay at 707-521-5250 or kaylee.tornay@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @ka_tornay.