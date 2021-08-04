Public invited to memorial for Eddie Lepe, well-known owner of Lepe's Taqueria in Santa Rosa

The public is invited to celebrate the life of restaurateur Eduardo Lepe on Sunday at Sonoma Mountain Village.

The 11 a.m. event at 1400 Valley House Drive, in Rohnert Park, will include an outdoor service and a casual reception.

Lepe, who owned Lepe's Taqueria in Santa Rosa, died Aug. 1 of complications from COVID-19. He was 51.

Known as "Eddie" to his friends, the jovial restaurant owner, youth sports coach and father had been in a medically induced coma since early July, according to family members who were unable to be with him when he died due to public health protocols.

The family declined to discuss Lepe’s vaccination status or other health issues.

Lepe, the youngest of five children, is survived by his siblings Marco and Lydia Lepe, Raquel Lepe-Campos, Rosa Lepe-Hernandez; daughter Bella and sons Mateo and Diego, his partner Debbie Spreng; his parents Hilda and Manuel; the mother of his children, Lori Lepe and many nieces and nephews.

Attendees of the celebration are asked to follow all COVID-19 protocols and dress casually for the warm weather.