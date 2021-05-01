Public libraries reopen indoors

The Sonoma County Library system, including the Central Santa Rosa branch, began allowing patrons inside once again with in-person, indoor “express services” last week.

The step marks the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began that library patrons can go inside to browse and check out books and other media. As the county implemented stay-home orders last spring in response to the growing pandemic, the library system pivoted to curbside pickup, with patrons checking out books online and retrieving them just outside library doors.

With the express services, patrons register for a 1-hour time slot to visit their library, browse, use computers and check out books. There are two slots a day, 6 days a week, at 11 branches, including those in Petaluma, Sebastopol, Rohnert Park and Healdsburg. At the Central Santa Rosa Library, there are times slots 7 days a week. Register for a time slot at sonomalibrary.org/make-reservations.

The services are “meant to allow those people who have limited access to the online library or those who miss their in-person library experience to return to the library sites gradually and safely,” according to an announcement from library staff about the express services.

As the county moves into higher tiers and more people are vaccinated, available library services will expand, according to library staff.

During express services, patrons can:

* Browse and check out books, CDs, DVDs and more

* Use computers, print and scan

* Access free 24/7 WiFi

Visitors must wear a properly fitting face covering, follow social distancing guidelines and follow the posted signage and verbal directions of library staff. Also, hand sanitizer will be available and patrons are encouraged to use it when they enter the library.

Curbside pickup is still available and other measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 are still in place, such as self-checkout and regular disinfecting of surfaces.