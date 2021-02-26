Public outcry grows over deadly Santa Rosa dog attack as officials withhold case details

A growing number of Santa Rosa residents concerned about a fatal dog-on-dog attack last weekend on a city sidewalk are calling on Sonoma County authorities to come forward with more of what they know about the animal suspected in the incident and other details about their investigation into its owner and the attack.

A 12-year-old Maltese mix named Baby Ruth was on a walk Saturday afternoon on Summerfield Road with her owner, Susan Standen, when a large dog leapt from the window of a nearby SUV stopped at a traffic light and attacked. Though the dog’s owner eventually wrestled it off Baby Ruth, Standen and witnesses said he immediately got back in his vehicle with the dog and left the scene — though not before bystanders took pictures of his vehicle with its license plate.

Because no people were injured in the attack, officers with Sonoma County Animal Services are the lone investigators on the case. But the agency has declined to confirm even basic information about the attack or detail what actions officers have taken, other than to interview witnesses and gather undisclosed evidence.

Standen has said that she was told by an animal control officer that investigators visited the driver’s Santa Rosa home on Sunday, when he reportedly denied any involvement.

But Brian Whipple, operations manager for Animal Services, would not confirm what happened during the visit or say whether authorities know the whereabouts of the dog involved.

Standen and witnesses said that the dog appeared to be a large, golden-colored pit bull.

The tight-lipped approach by officials is leaving the public in the dark about an animal that could pose a danger to pets and people, Standen and other residents say.

“I’m really concerned that this dog … does not have an owner who understands his needs,” Standen said. “And I’m in a lot of grief about my little dog who did not deserve to die this way.”

Whipple has defended his decision to withhold information from the public, saying further disclosures could risk violating the suspected dog owner’s right to due process. He declined to say if officers had found the dog or would take possession of it if its owner didn’t cooperate.

Supervisor Susan Gorin, who represents the area where the attack occurred, is one in a number of county and city officials contacted by residents concerned about the county’s heavy lid on the case.

She did not signal she would do anything to encourage the agency to be more forthcoming.

“Animal control is in charge of the investigation and they will decide how to handle it,” she said Thursday.

“They’re very close-mouthed while in the middle of investigating the situation,” Gorin added. “And I appreciate that. They need to make sure of exactly the circumstances before they comment publicly.”

Susan Standen holds up a photo of her dog Baby Ruth, who was attacked and killed last Saturday by a large dog that jumped from a car at the corner of Summerfield Road and Hoen Avenue in Santa Rosa. After the attack, the offending dog's owner drove away. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

But community members are demanding swift action and more transparency from county animal control authorities.

Todd Farris is one of several neighborhood residents keeping tabs on the follow-up to Baby Ruth’s death. He came across the scene at the corner of Summerfield Road and Hoen Avenue shortly after the attacking dog and its owner left.

Standen was surrounded by others, waiting for her friend, a vet technician, to arrive. But Baby Ruth, bleeding and badly injured, stopped breathing and died on the sidewalk.

Farris, a retired police officer, said the sight brought back memories of homicide scenes he responded to in Oakland.

“It was heartbreaking to see that dog laying in a large pool of blood that flowed into the gutter as the owner laid next to it weeping,” he said.

Santa Rosa city code states that a dog that kills another dog can be declared “potentially dangerous.” Willing owners can voluntarily agree to designate their animal as such, or animal control officers can present evidence to city attorneys that they should bring a civil case to compel the owner to do so.

Potentially dangerous dogs must be kept on leashes no longer than 6 feet and wear a muzzle when away from their owner’s property. The owner may be required to post signs on his or her property visible to the street that a dangerous dog lives there.

“That’s the case and remedy that we have through the (city) ordinances,” Whipple said.

Fatal dog-on-dog attacks in public settings happen somewhat regularly, he said. “It is something that’s more common than people realize.”