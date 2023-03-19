Three firefighters with the Santa Rosa Fire Department lugged hoses and other equipment as they raced to respond to a residential structure fire on West College Avenue.

After a fire captain surveyed the outside of the one-story building to ensure it was safe to go inside, a fellow firefighter pried open the front door as smoke billowed out.

Inside, firefighters found one victim who they carried out as other crew members worked to extinguish the fire within minutes.

But it wasn’t a real emergency, it was part of a live demonstration at the second annual Women in Public Safety Day.

The event, hosted by the Santa Rosa fire and police departments, aims to expose community members, particularly women and girls, to careers in fire service, law enforcement and emergency medical services.

Santa Rosa Fire Captain Cori Rickert, one of the event organizers, said the department hopes to demonstrate to young women that public safety is a viable career path.

This is crucial as agencies across the region and nationally struggle with staffing shortages and recruitment, particularly among women and diverse candidates, said Rickert, who has been with the department 16 years.

“We want women, and really everyone, to know this is an option,” Rickert said.

An estimated 300 people of all ages stopped by the event hosted at the Santa Rosa Fire Department Training Tower on West College Avenue.

Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office helicopter, Henry 1, touched down shortly after 10 a.m. kicking off the event as kids and adults alike ran toward the chopper.

Throughout the day visitors were able to observe demonstrations from Santa Rosa police and fire personnel.

Two officers with Santa Rosa Police Department’s SWAT team rappelled out of a four-story window and firefighters explained how to safely extricate someone out of a vehicle during a mock car crash.

About 30 public safety agencies from across Sonoma, Marin and Napa counties, plus officials with the San Francisco Sheriff’s Department, Cal Fire and the California Highway Patrol had booths at the event.

Many booths were staffed by women in the profession who were on hand to meet with young women seeking career advice or resume help and wanting to learn more about different opportunities in the field and how to get there.

Santa Rosa resident Jocelyn Alcocar, 21, was among those looking for tips.

Alcocar, who comes from a family of firefighters, said she’s wanted to join the fire service since she was a child.

But rather than fighting fires, she hopes to educate people on how they can better prevent and prepare for emergencies as part of the fire prevention bureau. She’s also interested in working in fire inspections and investigations.

“As a kid I would ask my dad what caused a fire and sometimes he didn’t know but I was always curious,” she said. “I want to be behind the scenes and complete the rest of the story.”

Alcocar said she has taken a few fire courses but wants more field experience, so on Saturday she met with different departments who informed her about ride-along opportunities and a possible fire prevention internship at Santa Rosa Junior College.

Applying for jobs in fire prevention has been difficult because many departments require fire marshals, inspectors and other prevention staff to meet certain requirements, such as being a firefighter and certified paramedic, which requires a higher degree of training compared to an EMT, she said.

She hopes the contacts she made help open the door to a career in the field.

The Women in Public Safety Day was launched last year as Santa Rosa fire sought to address vacancies in the department and amid a sharp decline in the amount of applications, particularly from diverse candidates, to join the force.

It was one of more than a dozen recommended strategies contained in a 2020 fire recruitment and diversity strategic plan. About 350 people attended the inaugural event.

Fire Chief Scott Westrope said the department is fully staffed in all of its divisions for the first time sine 2007 and is gearing up to send a handful of new recruits to the fire academy this summer.

Still, challenges with recruiting and hiring more diverse candidates to better reflect the changing demographics of the community remain, he said.

Women made up just 10% of the department workforce and most employees, 82.8%, were white, according to department data from January. Updated demographic data was not immediately available.

The department is working on a public data dashboard that will include hiring and diversity data, Westrope said.

Westrope said at least one person who attended last year’s career fair was hired by the department, a new community outreach specialist.

But officials hope that beyond filling current positions they can connect with people interested in the field at a young age, guide them toward camps, courses and training opportunities and build a pipeline of talent for the future, he said.

Malaya Sarenas, 6, said she’s not sure if she’d be interested in a job in the fire service but nonetheless she showed off her skills at an obstacle course set up at the event.

She quickly pulled a fire hose from one end of the course to the other and banged a large rubber tire with a mallet before dragging a dummy on a sled that was larger than her.

“It was a little heavy,” she said after the exercise. “But the hose was easy.”

Another attendee, Santa Rosa resident Krystal Melara, has long eyed a job in law enforcement ― since the police procedural series Law and Order piqued an interest in her when she was in the third grade ― but she wasn’t sure how to get into the field.

The pandemic further complicated her attempts to get a job after graduating from Sonoma State University in 2019, she said.

A female CHP officer encouraged Melara to attend Saturday’s career expo, where she met with members of the Santa Rosa Police Department, the Sheriff’s Office and with the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety.

“It’s great to interact with officers in a more personal level,” she said, adding that beyond providing an opportunity for people to get one-on-one career advice it was also a good chance for community members to see public safety officials outside of an emergency.

You can reach Staff Writer Paulina Pineda at 707-521-5268 or paulina.pineda@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @paulinapineda22.