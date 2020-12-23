Public schools face funding ’death spiral’ as enrollment drops

SACRAMENTO — In Texas, the Austin public schools might lay off 200 people and still not fill the financial hole created by the coronavirus. Gov. Jay Inslee of Washington has proposed two new taxes to help pay for catching up students who fell behind during remote learning. And in Los Angeles, the costs of virus testing, laptops and free meals for families have mounted to more than $400 million.

Even with a promised lifeline of billions of federal dollars, public schools in many parts of the country are headed for a financial cliff, as the coronavirus drives up the costs of education while tax revenue and student enrollment continue to fall.

Schools can expect about $54 billion from the coronavirus stimulus plan approved by Congress late Monday, or nearly four times what K-12 education received in a March relief package. The deal also includes $7 billion to expand broadband access for students who have trouble logging on, and continued funding for school meal programs.

But school officials say that’s not nearly enough to make up for the crushing losses that state and local budgets have suffered during the pandemic, or the costs of both remote learning and attempts to bring students back to classrooms. Advocates for public education estimate that schools have lost close to $200 billion so far.

“We’re going to need way more investment both in the short term, to deal with COVID, and in the long term,” said Chip Slaven, a lobbyist for the National School Boards Association.

The pandemic has already forced schools across the country to fire nonunion employees, spending the money instead on remote learning technology, retrofitting buildings, testing and surveillance programs, and other coronavirus-related expenses. Education has been among the hardest-hit parts of the economy, according to an analysis by the Pew Charitable Trusts, with employment down 8.8% in October from the year before and lower than at any point in the past two decades — a loss of millions of jobs.

The fiscal crisis is looming at a time when families fed up with pandemic-era education have increasingly turned to private and charter schools or chosen to educate their children at home. That’s potentially a major drain on public school budgets, because most states base school funding at least in part on enrollment numbers.

The school boards association estimated that as many as 3 million students — about 6% of the public school population — are not in classes right now, and that number could grow.

At the same time, pandemic job losses, business closures and depressed property values have just begun to show up in state and local tax receipts and revenue pipelines, even as most states begin drafting their budget plans for passage by the end of the fiscal year in June.

Although the relief package passed Monday includes direct aid for education, it does not provide money to state and local governments to help make up for COVID-related budget losses, which could prevent them from further helping schools. Mitch McConnell, the Senate majority leader, insisted on excluding such aid, saying it would be a bailout for fiscally irresponsible states.

In the Vancouver Public Schools, a district of roughly 23,000 students in southwest Washington state, enrollment is down 4% so far this year, contributing to a potential shortfall of $21 million without state or federal relief. As the schools taught mostly virtual classes this fall, the district furloughed more than 600 people, including classroom aides, clerks, secretaries, bus drivers and security guards, to save money.

So far, states mostly have managed to hold school funding steady during the pandemic, but it’s not clear how long that can be sustained, said David Adkins, executive director and chief executive of the Council of State Governments, which tracks state policy nationally. It will be especially hard if enrollment doesn’t rebound.

“We’ll have to see how many of those folks come back home after normalcy can be achieved,” Adkins said.

But if the pandemic accelerates an exodus of affluent families from the public school system, he said he fears the loss of enrollment and political support could trigger a “death spiral,” further weakening public schools at a time when poor and disadvantaged students are already lagging.

For the most part, schools have been buffered financially from the pandemic. Property taxes, which are the main funding source for many districts, tend to hold steady until a recession is deep enough to diminish home sales and property tax collection. And many state governments had healthy reserves when the pandemic hit, having salted money away in anticipation of a potential economic downturn.