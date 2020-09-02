Public sector job loss is coming. Women will be hit hardest

<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Women have already lost more than 800,000 public sector jobs. That number could grow as state and local governments face budget shortfalls.</span></p>

<a href="https://19thnews.org/author/chabeli-carrazana/">Chabeli Carrazana</a>

<p>Originally published by <a href="https://19thnews.org">The 19th</a></p>

<p>Women continue to weather the worst of this coronavirus-induced economic storm, but out in the horizon, another disturbance is forming. </p>

<p>Public sector jobs are expected to take a greater hit as plummeting tax revenues across the country slash local and state government budgets, setting off layoffs and furloughs. When the job losses come, it’ll be women who will be most at risk. </p>

<p>Nearly 60 percent of public sector employees are women, many of them women of color — the same demographic groups that already experienced the highest rates of unemployment when COVID-19 ripped through the job market. (Unemployment for Latinas peaked at 20.2 percent this year, and unemployment for Black women hit 16.5 percent). The one-two punch of the depletion of child care options and the closure of service sector businesses, jobs dominated by women, set off the nation’s <a href="https://19thnews.org/2020/08/americas-first-female-recession/">first female recession.</a> About 54 percent of all the jobs lost since the pandemic began were held by women. </p>

<p>But with more cuts likely to come, now the question is: How bad could it get? </p>

<p>“We are already seeing it,” said Heidi Shierholz, senior economist and director of policy at the Economic Policy Institute (EPI). “But it’s just gonna get way, way worse.”</p>

<p>Already, 1.4 million local and state government jobs were lost between February and June, almost two-thirds of them jobs that employed women. Furloughs have already started at <a href="https://hr.arizona.edu/sites/default/files/Employee%20Furlough%20and%20Pay%20Reduction%20Programs.pdf">universities</a> and in <a href="https://www.latimes.com/california/story/2020-06-29/los-angeles-city-budget-crisis-retirement-payouts">city</a> and county governments. </p>

<p>But like in past recessions, the steepest cuts typically come later. With the Great Recession, job loss in the United States began in 2008 and cratered in 2010. But the losses for the public sector didn’t register until three years later. In 2013, public sector jobs hit their lowest point since 2001, when the Bureau of Labor Statistics started tracking the figures.</p>

<p>The delay is informed by the crumbling of the tax base and the impact that has on government budgets in the years after a recession first hits. <a href="https://www.nlc.org/sites/default/files/users/user57221/City_Fiscal_Conditions_2020_FINAL.pdf">In an August report</a>, the National League of Cities estimated that cities would see a year-over-year decline of 11 percent in sales tax receipts in their fiscal year 2020 budgets. The hit to property taxes is starting to crop up, too, with growth from 2019 to 2020 expected to be at just 1.9 percent. Both are key funding sources for public sector jobs.</p>

<p>This year, the first coronavirus stimulus bill, the CARES Act, has kept some of the losses at bay, allocating $150 billion to state and local governments to cover mostly coronavirus-related costs. An additional $600 weekly unemployment insurance payment helped families keep up with their rents and mortgages. The Paycheck Protection Program loan kept some businesses open and workers on their payrolls, helping those businesses continue to pay taxes and allowing workers to continue buying goods and services. Eviction moratoriums kept folks from falling over a financial precipice, allowing them to continue making other payments and buying necessities. </p>

<p>But the $600 weekly payments and the moratoriums have ended. EPI found that if the federal government doesn’t do anything to address budget shortfalls estimated to hit nearly $1 trillion by the end of 2021, some <a href="https://www.epi.org/blog/without-federal-aid-to-state-and-local-governments-5-3-million-workers-will-likely-lose-their-jobs-by-the-end-of-2021-see-estimated-job-losses-by-state/">5.3 million jobs</a> — many of them public — could disappear. </p>

<p>And it’ll hurt not just those workers, but people who rely on social services — like unemployment — emergency responders and sanitation workers. </p>