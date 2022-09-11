Public warned to stay away from Fort Bragg beach

Warning signs have been posted at Hare Creek, located at the southern end of Fort Bragg, after the ocean water quality did not meet state standards, according to Mendocino County public health authorities.

The signs warn the public to avoid contact with the ocean water because enterococcus bacteria levels exceed acceptable levels. A sample of the seawater was taken on Tuesday, Sept.6, by the environmental health division of Mendocino Public Health, according to authorities.

Public health officials said the bacteria levels caused an increased risk to human health.

Hare Creek beach is a popular spot for locals and tourists, and has been owned by the Mendocino Land trust since 2010.

