Push for cyclist safety after 5 die near Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS — Cycling activists in the fast-growing Las Vegas metropolitan area placed the first “ghost bike” at the scene of a fatal accident in 2016 to denounce and mourn the loss of one of their brethren.

They had seen too many accomplished bicyclists who were obeying the law cut down by frustrated or distracted motorists. As a call to action, they have erected a half-dozen of these memorials — stripped-down working bicycles painted a ghostly shade of white — in the last four years.

The bikes were also a message to Nevada lawmakers: Do something about the carnage.

“The response we got to the cyclist deaths was like what you get after a mass shooting,” said Pat Treichel, a founder of the group Ghost Bikes Las Vegas. “People offered thoughts and prayers. And then nothing happened.”

Now, Treichel believes that both lawmakers and the general public are willing to take more action to protect bicyclists on Nevada’s roads. But it took a tragedy to galvanize them.

Five cyclists were killed on a rural stretch of highway just south of Las Vegas last month when the driver of a box truck struck a group of 14 bicyclists who were taking part in an annual 130-mile ride escorted by a safety vehicle with flashers.

The driver, Jordan Alexander Barson, 45, of nearby Kingman, Arizona, told investigators that he had fallen asleep at the wheel moments before the crash, on Dec. 10. He was found to have a high level of methamphetamine in his system and faces 12 felony charges, including driving under the influence and reckless driving.

Days after the tragedy, activists staged a memorial service outside a local bike shop, with a large ghost bike statue, and there are signs the accident has touched a nerve within and beyond Nevada.

Ghost Bikes Las Vegas has been contacted by Lance Armstrong and the Vegas Golden Knights of the NHL. Groups representing pedestrians, runners and motorcycle riders called to ask how they could work together on safety legislation.

“This time, the reaction started from Day 1,” said Treichel, 59, an executive at a local electrical contracting company who knew all five of the victims. “Now the governor is even taking our calls. This one definitely feels different.”

A coalition is seeking to persuade lawmakers to toughen penalties for motorists who injure or kill bicyclists, making such offenses a felony with required jail time of up to one year.

In 2017, a similar bill failed to pass the legislature, but cycling activists say that, in light of last month’s tragedy, they have sponsors for a new bill. This time, they want to add a “presumed liability” clause that shifts the burden of proof in any incident from the cyclist to the motorist.

“Right now, the law is on the side of the motorists,” Treichel said. “Defense lawyers say cyclists share the blame, that they knew the risks when they went out there.”

Activists are also meeting this month with Nevada Department of Transportation officials to improve bike safety.

Many Las Vegas cyclists believe their city is more treacherous than most, with its 24-hour drinking and tourists from around the world renting cars and taking to the road. “Vegas is booming; roads are under repair,” said Rob Hutchinson, owner of Hutch’s Bicycle Garage. “The Nevada state flower is the orange construction cone.”

Treichel said many motorists are also unaware that state law allows cyclists to share the road. “Many drivers who spot a cyclist in their lane are fit to be tied,” he said.

Two years ago, Hutchinson was out for a 4 a.m. solo ride, with flashing lights and reflective gear, when he was struck from behind by a motorist who fled the scene, leaving him with multiple cuts and a broken helmet. For months, he refused to ride alone and flinched as vehicles passed.

In 2015, Las Vegas was rated the nation’s third most-dangerous city for bicyclists, with 6.4 cyclist fatalities per million people, behind only Albuquerque, New Mexico, and Tucson, Arizona, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

In 2019, more than one-quarter of Nevada’s traffic fatalities involved pedestrians and bicyclists. Last year, the number of biking fatalities statewide rose by more than 50%, to 11 from seven, including the five killed in December, according to the Nevada Office of Traffic Safety. The remainder died after they were struck from behind by motorists.

Activists have made some headway in enacting laws to protect cyclists.

In 2011, Nevada passed a Vulnerable User Law, better known as the “Three Feet Rule,” requiring motorists to surrender more space — an entire lane, if possible — to cyclists, with penalties that include fines and loss of license.