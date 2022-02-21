Putin recognizes separatist eastern Ukrainian regions

MOSCOW — Russian President President Vladimir Putin has recognized the independence of separatist regions in eastern Ukraine — a move that will severely ratchet up tensions with the West amid fears that his country could invade Ukraine at any moment and use skirmishes as a pretext for an attack.

Putin's announcement comes after a meeting of the presidential Security Council and paves the way for Russia to openly send troops and weapons to the long-running conflict pitting Ukrainian forces against Moscow-backed rebels. A 2015 peace deal ended large-scale fighting, but violence has simmered and has seen a spike in recent weeks amid the wider crisis.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said he would decide later Monday whether to recognize the independence of separatist regions in eastern Ukraine, a move that would ratchet up tensions with the West amid fears that Moscow could launch an invasion of Ukraine imminently.

European leaders urged Putin to resist recognition, and the EU foreign policy chief threatened possible sanctions if he does. Ukraine's president convened an emergency meeting of top security officials.

The Kremlin said Putin told the leaders of Germany and France that he would sign a “relevant decree” soon in response to the separatist leaders’ pleas to recognize their independence. It didn't elaborate on what the decree would say.

According to the Kremlin, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron voiced “disappointment with such a development” but also “readiness to continue contacts.”

At a carefully orchestrated, pre-recorded meeting of Putin's Security Council, a stream of top Russian officials argued for recognizing the separatist regions' independence, though some suggested Putin didn’t have to do it immediately. It came amid a spike in skirmishes in those regions that Western powers believe Russia could use as a pretext for an attack on the western-looking democracy that has defied Moscow’s attempts to pull it back into its orbit.

With an estimated 150,000 Russian troops massed on three sides of Ukraine, the U.S. has warned that Moscow has already decided to invade. Still, the American and Russian presidents tentatively agreed to a possible meeting in a last-ditch effort to avoid war.

If Russia moves in, the meeting will be off, but the prospect of a face-to-face summit resuscitated hopes that diplomacy could prevent a devastating conflict, which would result in massive casualties and huge economic damage across Europe, which is heavily dependent on Russian energy.

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said at an EU foreign ministers meeting in Brussels that, “If there is a recognition, I will put sanctions on the table and the (EU) ministers will decide” whether to agree to impose the restrictive measures on Russia.

Even as the diplomatic efforts inched forward, potential flashpoints multiplied. Sustained shelling continued Monday in Ukraine's east. Unusually, Russia said it had fended off an “incursion” from Ukraine — which Ukrainian officials denied. And Russia decided to prolong military drills in Belarus, which could offer a staging ground for an attack on the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv.

If Russia recognizes the separatist regions, that will fuel tensions further since Moscow could use the move to openly send its troops and weapons there. Until now, Ukraine and the West have accused Russia of supporting the separatists, but Moscow has denied that, saying that Russians who fought there were volunteers.

At Monday's meeting, Putin's top defense and security officials paraded before him one by one to outline arguments for recognizing the regions as independent to protect civilians there. At one point, one slipped up and said he favored including them as part of Russian territory — but Putin quickly corrected him.

Some suggested, however, that Russia give the West a few more days to press Ukraine to fulfill a peace agreement that halted major fighting in 2015.

Earlier Monday, leaders of the regions released televised statements pleading with Putin to recognize them and sign treaties that would allow for military aid to protect them from what they described as an ongoing Ukrainian military offensive. Russia’s lower house of parliament made the same plea last week.

Ukrainian authorities deny launching an offensive and accuse Russia of provocation.

But the Kremlin initially signaled its reluctance to recognize the regions in eastern Ukraine, arguing that would effectively shatter the peace deal, which marked a major diplomatic coup for Moscow, requiring Ukrainian authorities to offer a broad self-rule to the rebel regions.