Putting Franklin on a pedestal: First Black ‘Peanuts’ character gets his due just in time for MLK Day

For almost two decades, a large, two-tiered pedestal has sat empty in the quad of Piner High School.

Longtime staffers heard stories of plans made, and plans discarded, for something that would sit atop the pedestal.

Something, or someone, that would represent Piner — its students, its staff, its spirit.

That someone is Franklin.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/ar1W_L6gAao">Click here to view this embed</a>.

Two weeks before Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Franklin Armstrong — the first Black character to appear in the “Peanuts” comic strip — made his debut, mid-stride and confident, on the Piner High campus.

That debut comes almost six decades after the comic strip Franklin made his other debut, becoming friends with Charlie Brown on a beach on July 31, 1968.

That simple moment was bigger than comics. It came less than four months after King — the face and voice of the civil rights movement — was gunned down in Memphis.

“Charles Schulz introducing Franklin in 1968 was a monumental feat,” said Robb Armstrong, creator of the comic strip “Jump Start.”

Armstrong, who was 6 when Franklin was introduced to the world, later became friends with Schulz. In fact, when Schulz was making “You’re in the Super Bowl, Charlie Brown,” in 1993 and realized that Franklin had never had a last name, he called Armstrong with a request.

Do you mind if I call him Franklin Armstrong?

Robb Armstrong thinks a lot about what it took America’s preeminent cartoonist to introduce a Black character to a gaggle of white kids at that moment in our collective history.

Push back, protest and cancellation were not just possibilities, they were almost promised.

“Do you understand that Charles Schulz put his career on the line? He said ‘You run it like I send it or I quit,’” Armstrong said. “Nobody does that. Are you kidding me?”

That historical context makes Franklin’s addition to Piner’s campus all the more powerful.

And it’s been a long time coming.

In late December, after months of calls and negotiations, repairs and, finally, installation, Piner’s newest student arrived on campus and took position at the top of the pedestal.

For Piner folks, Franklin felt like a perfect fit for that long-empty pedestal.

The connections between the Piner community and Schulz are real — his studio, and now the Schulz museum, is a stone’s throw away from campus.

Kids from feeder elementary schools had field trips to the museum and skate nights at the ice rink.

But it’s more than that.

Franklin isn’t just any “Peanuts” character.

And that’s why teachers Jenna Jewell and Terence Bell focused on him.

“You land on Franklin. You can’t not,” Jewell said.

“We think that Franklin is our kids. He’s kind and inclusive and smart and caring,” she said.

And he’s a kid of color.

According to state data, Piner has the second highest percentage of students categorized as minorities among Santa Rosa City Schools’ five comprehensive high schools.

About 70% of students on campus are Latino, 16% are white and 2% are Black.

Bell, who today is a teacher on campus as well as the varsity football coach, remembers being a student at Piner in the early aughts and seeing the empty pedestal.

“They always said something was coming and it never did,” he said.

So he and Jewell, who co-teach English classes together, penned a letter to the Charles M. Schulz Museum, asking if there was a way to create a Franklin statue for their campus, for their kids.

You know, like the ones depicting Charlie Brown and Snoopy and Lucy that we see around town.

“Franklin just exemplifies our campus so well,” Bell said. “He’s a minority. He’s kind and strong. He’s intelligent. All of those things represent Piner to a ‘T’.”

The response was quick.

No, the museum could not make a Franklin statue.

They could do one better: They had one in storage.

And that, in itself, is something special.

Turns out that unlike the Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Lucy, and even Woodstock, there were not multiple statues of Franklin made for the “Peanuts on Parade” program that ran in both Santa Rosa and Schulz’s hometown of St. Paul, Minnesota.

In fact, it is unclear how many Franklins are out there in the world.

But what is clear: There aren’t many.

“We did do a Franklin for a different event, a touring exhibit,” said Hart Johnson, chief operating of TivoliToo, the Minnesota company that has made hundreds of “Peanuts” statues for “Peanuts on Parade.”

But it was just that one.

Johnson did some sleuthing. His research tells him Piner’s Franklin could be a one-off, too.

“There are not that many Franklins and that is probably the only one in that pose,” he said. “It’s very unique.”