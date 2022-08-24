Q&A: What you need to know about Biden’s student loan debt forgiveness plan

President Joe Biden on Wednesday morning announced a plan for student debt forgiveness. The White House said that since 1980, the total cost of four-year public or private college has nearly tripled, and that the typical undergraduate college student with debt now graduates owing almost $25,000. Here’s what we know so far:

Q: Who’s eligible for student debt forgiveness?

A: Student debt holders making less than $125,000 in individual income, or less than $250,000 for married couples or heads of households. Also eligible are Pell Grant recipients with loans held by the U.S. Department of Education.

Q: How much can be forgiven?

A: Up to $10,000 for debt holders who did not receive Pell Grants but have loans held by the Education Department, and up to $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients with loans held by the Education Department.

Q: Why is it “up to” $10,000 or $20,000?

A: Debt relief is capped at the amount of debt, so someone eligible for $10,000 in relief who only owes $8,000 will have the $8,000 forgiven.

Q: What time period is the income requirement based on?

A: The Education Department said the program will apply to those who had qualifying income levels “during the pandemic.”

Q: When does the program start?

A: No later than the end of this year, according to the Education Department.

Q: What does the Education Department say is the reason for the debt cancellation?

A: The department said the program will “address the financial harms of the pandemic by smoothing the transition back to repayment and helping borrowers at highest risk of delinquencies or default once payments resume.”

Q: What does Biden say about the plan?

A: Biden tweeted Wednesday morning that it would “give working and middle class families breathing room as they prepare to resume federal student loan payments in January 2023.”

In keeping with my campaign promise, my Administration is announcing a plan to give working and middle class families breathing room as they prepare to resume federal student loan payments in January 2023.



Q: What are critics of the plan saying?

A: National Republican Congressional Committee spokesman Mike Berg said, “Democrats are forcing people who didn’t go to college to pay off student loans for those who were fortunate enough to go to college. It’s just wrong.”

Q: What does the Education Department say is the legal basis for this debt-forgiveness program?

A: The department said in a memo that the Higher Education Relief Opportunities for Students “HEROES” Act, enacted in the wake of the September 11, 2001 terror attacks, gives the U.S. Secretary of Education authority to provide relief from student loan requirements during wars or national emergencies such as the COVID pandemic, and that this program would address financial harms from the pandemic.