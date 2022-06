4.2 magnitude earthquake rattles Cobb

A 4.2 magnitude earthquake hit near Cobb in Lake County Tuesday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The 4:57 a.m. quake was centered about 1.5 miles northwest of Cobb, the USGS said.

People reported feeling the quake as far away as Contra Costa, Marin and Sonoma counties, according to USGS data.