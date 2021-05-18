Subscribe

Quake strikes in the middle of Lake Tahoe, near Dollar Point

AMY GRAFF
SFGATE
May 18, 2021, 7:40AM

A magnitude 3.6 earthquake with an epicenter in the middle of Lake Tahoe struck Monday and rattled the California-Nevada border Monday afternoon, according to the United States Geological Society.

The quake hit at 12:24 p.m. and was centered 4.5 miles southeast of Dollar Point, 14.6 miles north of South Lake Tahoe and 15 miles southeast of Truckee.

The ground has been alive in the Tahoe area in May. A series of small quakes shook the region on Sunday. The largest, a 3.8 magnitude quake, struck at On May 7, a 4.7 earthquake hit near Truckee; this was the largest trembler in the Tahoe-Truckee area since 2005.

The USGS website reported that 220 people felt the Monday quake, and many on social media also reported the shaking.

"Just felt another #earthquake in the #Tahoe area," wrote one Twitter user. "It's not as big but it felt similar to the 4.7 on May 6th."

"Just had a earthquake in Lake Tahoe, was scary, the magnitude wasn't high 3.7 but at the same time it put off a sound that sent chills down my back, I ran for a doorway screaming EARTHQUAKE!" shared another.

There were no initial reports of damage or injuries.

