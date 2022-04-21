Queen Elizabeth II privately celebrates 96th birthday

Queen Elizabeth II privately celebrated a muted 96th birthday on Thursday at Wood Farm cottage on the royal family’s Sandringham estate in eastern England.

It was her second birthday without husband Prince Philip, who died just before her birthday in April of last year.

Amid her platinum jubilee year, commemorating 70 years on the throne — a first in British history — the queen was planning a low-key birthday celebration at her personal sanctuary, The Associated Press reported.

Her late husband loved the cottage for its proximity to the sea, she said earlier this year.

Family and friends were joining her at the Norfolk estate after she traveled there by helicopter, BBC News reported.

She also received accolades from her loved ones via social media, with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate, calling her “an inspiration.”

Likewise her son, Prince Charles of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, wished her well, with the duchess tweeting out 96 pictures of her over the years.

The palace itself put out a single photo — the monarch at age 2.

An official photo taken at Windsor Palace pictured her flanked by two Fell ponies, their gleaming white coats matching her pearly locks. Britain’s longest-reigning monarch has held a lifelong passion for horses, BBC News said.

The pair, Bybeck Nightingale and Bybeck Katie, will appear in the Royal Windsor Horse Show, featured in A Gallop through History, The Guardian reported. It’s part of the show’s Platinum Jubilee equestrian display, which showcases horses from around the world and runs from May 12-15.

Elizabeth is the first monarch to achieve the 70-year milestone, and the first aside from Queen Victoria and George III to live into (and in her case past) their 80s.

The queen has held the throne since ascending there at age 25 in 1952.